Burbank, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTLA

Man shot dead in his vehicle in Hawthorne

A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside his car in Hawthorne Saturday evening. The man, whom authorities did not identify, was found in the 11500 block of York Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

2urbangirls.com

Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
AOL Corp

Driver on life support after being shot on 101 Freeway in Tarzana; suspect still at large

A 26-year-old woman is on life support after she was shot in the head while driving on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley last weekend, authorities said. The woman, identified by family as Ronni Newt, was driving along the northbound 101 Freeway in Tarzana when several shots were fired at her vehicle between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, according to the California Highway Patrol. One bullet struck her in the head, officials said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident

Updated Post (12/25/2022): Riverside County Sheriff's investigators released more information on the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon for a firearm assault incident. News Channel 3 learned that deputies responded to the firearm assault Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 67000 block of Kann Road in Desert Hot Springs. The victim reportedly said his landlord The post Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles

A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Probe continues in Downey fatal fire; GoFundMe page established

Investigators Friday continued their efforts to determine the cause of a Downey fire that killed a woman and her 12-year-old daughter and left the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment at 9943 Tweedy Lane, near Florence Avenue and Paramount Boulevard, according...
DOWNEY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Police Department Crime Log

— A man was allegedly observed tampering with vehicles at 1711 S. Buena Vista Ave. at about 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 13. Officers who responded to the scene detained the man, who was being held by individuals there. He was searched and allegedly was found to be in possession of fraudulent credit cards and stolen property.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 3 hurt after Christmas morning house fire in Oxnard

One person died and three others were hospitalized after fire raced through a home in Oxnard early Christmas morning. The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West Guava Street at about 3 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin. Fire and smoke showed from the back of the […]
OXNARD, CA
police1.com

Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff

LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

60-year-old woman killed in Pasadena fight: Police

A 60-year-old woman is dead after a fight with another woman in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The altercation in the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue was reported at about 4:40 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found Pasadena resident Corina Monroy “suffering from head trauma” in a parking […]
PASADENA, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Shooting Victim

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:54 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a shooting victim in the 100 block of Campton Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 45-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

KTLA.com

Car rolls down hillside near Simi Valley; 1 dead, 1 injured

One person died and another was hospitalized after a vehicle went tumbling down a hillside just east of Simi Valley Sunday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road. According to California Highway Patrol, the car went flying...
SIMI VALLEY, CA

