Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Man shot dead in his vehicle in Hawthorne
A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside his car in Hawthorne Saturday evening. The man, whom authorities did not identify, was found in the 11500 block of York Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Driver on life support after being shot on 101 Freeway in Tarzana; suspect still at large
A 26-year-old woman is on life support after she was shot in the head while driving on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley last weekend, authorities said. The woman, identified by family as Ronni Newt, was driving along the northbound 101 Freeway in Tarzana when several shots were fired at her vehicle between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, according to the California Highway Patrol. One bullet struck her in the head, officials said.
Authorities ID Glendale resident killed in Sun Valley Kohl’s shooting
A man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in a Kohl’s department store parking lot in Sun Valley was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. Officers sent to the department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. on a shots-fired call about 10 p.m....
Man Shot by Deputies in Gardena Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in Gardena after he killed a Special Enforcement Bureau canine during a standoff.
Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident
Updated Post (12/25/2022): Riverside County Sheriff's investigators released more information on the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon for a firearm assault incident. News Channel 3 learned that deputies responded to the firearm assault Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 67000 block of Kann Road in Desert Hot Springs. The victim reportedly said his landlord The post Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
Man fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles
A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper […]
Probe continues in Downey fatal fire; GoFundMe page established
Investigators Friday continued their efforts to determine the cause of a Downey fire that killed a woman and her 12-year-old daughter and left the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment at 9943 Tweedy Lane, near Florence Avenue and Paramount Boulevard, according...
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A man was allegedly observed tampering with vehicles at 1711 S. Buena Vista Ave. at about 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 13. Officers who responded to the scene detained the man, who was being held by individuals there. He was searched and allegedly was found to be in possession of fraudulent credit cards and stolen property.
Women In Car Yell At Man; He Opens Fire; Misses; Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Suspect Thomas Barnes IV Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. It happened on Stanford Drive in Temecula. It has no connection with Stanford University. There is no Phi Beta Kappa here. Wednesday December 21st 2022, just before 3 in the afternoon, 3 women in a car, hurling verbal insults as...
1 dead, 3 hurt after Christmas morning house fire in Oxnard
One person died and three others were hospitalized after fire raced through a home in Oxnard early Christmas morning. The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West Guava Street at about 3 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin. Fire and smoke showed from the back of the […]
Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
60-year-old woman killed in Pasadena fight: Police
A 60-year-old woman is dead after a fight with another woman in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The altercation in the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue was reported at about 4:40 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found Pasadena resident Corina Monroy “suffering from head trauma” in a parking […]
Parents of woman shot in head on California highway plead for information
LOS ANGELES — (LOS ANGELES) -- A family is pleading for answers a week after they say their daughter was shot in the head while driving on a California highway and remains on life support. Ronni Newt, 26, was shot multiple times on Dec. 17 while on U.S. Route...
News Release: Shooting Victim
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:54 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a shooting victim in the 100 block of Campton Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 45-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Mother sues LA County over fatal shooting of son by deputies
COMPTON – The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son’s actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. Gloria Sanchez...
Barricaded suspect shot, killed by deputies in Gardena
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was mourning the death of one of its canines, who was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with a barricaded suspect who also died.
Car rolls down hillside near Simi Valley; 1 dead, 1 injured
One person died and another was hospitalized after a vehicle went tumbling down a hillside just east of Simi Valley Sunday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road. According to California Highway Patrol, the car went flying...
