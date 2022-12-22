ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Stop Increasing Sanitation Rates

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. I have lived in Glendale for 51 years and am shocked at the proposed rate increase for our sanitation services for single family residences. Unless “a majority of Glendale homeowners” protest, Glendale’s solid waste rates will almost quadruple...
GLENDALE, CA
Lutheran Church Launches Holiday Clothing Drive

First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Lutheran Church in the Foothills is accepting donations of gently worn clothing to help those in need during the colder winter months. Coats and sweaters are especially appreciated this time of year. Items can be dropped off...
Children Flock to See Santa at the Americana

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Americana at Brand has become a local hot spot for those looking to purchase gifts in Glendale, where individuals and families alike can embrace the holiday cheer. A Christmastime favorite among the children who line up to sit on Santa Claus’ lap is visiting the outdoor mall’s festive Santa’s House.
GLENDALE, CA

