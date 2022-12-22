Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Mijares Mexican Restaurant Hosts 16th Toy Drive
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mijares Mexican Restaurant in Pasadena recently held their annual toy drive. This tradition began 16 years ago as the restaurant’s partner and manager Tom Recendez decided that rather than receive gifts on his Dec. 1 birthday, he instead asked friends, family and patrons to participate in giving cheer to children in need through toy donations.
outlooknewspapers.com
Hanukkah Shines With Message of Hope, Peace
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Lasting for eight nights, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, commences this Sunday evening, Dec. 18. The Talmud describes Hanukkah as a holiday of “praise and thanksgiving” in commemoration of the miraculous overthrow of the Syrian Greeks, the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem, and the single cruse of oil that lasted eight days.
outlooknewspapers.com
Americana at Brand Holiday Season Is in Full Swing
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Americana at Brand have been hosting tens of thousands of holiday shoppers each evening leading up to Christmas. This shopping destination is a hot spot for those looking to purchase gifts in Glendale, where individuals and families...
outlooknewspapers.com
Rose Bowl Masters Team Takes First Place
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Rose Bowl Aquatic Center Masters Swim Team recently placed first at the Southern Pacific Masters Swimming 2022 Short Course Meters Championships. The Long Beach Grunions hosted the three-day event at the recently completed state-of-the-art Kinesiology Labs and...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A man was allegedly observed tampering with vehicles at 1711 S. Buena Vista Ave. at about 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 13. Officers who responded to the scene detained the man, who was being held by individuals there. He was searched and allegedly was found to be in possession of fraudulent credit cards and stolen property.
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Water Polo Squads Compete in Tournaments
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ water polo team competed in the Bonita Tournament in La Verne last weekend and finished with a 1-3 record. The Falcons routed El Dorado High of Placentia, 12-3, in their...
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Beats FSHA; Flintridge Prep Blanks Westridge
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Mayfield Senior varsity girls’ soccer team picked up a pair of wins in the Best in the West Tournament last weekend to advance to the upcoming semifinals against Pico Rivera El Rancho on Saturday, Dec. 17.
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Tornados, Falcons Drop League Games
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity boys’ basketball was edged by visiting Pasadena, 57-55, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday. The visiting Bulldogs drained a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to hand the Falcons their first league loss of the season.
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Basketball Squads Open League Action
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ basketball team routed visiting Hoover High of Glendale, 56-12, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday. The Bears collected their third straight win and remained undefeated through two league games. Senior...
Comments / 0