Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident
Updated Post (12/25/2022): Riverside County Sheriff's investigators released more information on the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon for a firearm assault incident. News Channel 3 learned that deputies responded to the firearm assault Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 67000 block of Kann Road in Desert Hot Springs. The victim reportedly said his landlord The post Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
Man shot dead in his vehicle in Hawthorne
A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside his car in Hawthorne Saturday evening. The man, whom authorities did not identify, was found in the 11500 block of York Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
Authorities ID Glendale resident killed in Sun Valley Kohl’s shooting
A man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in a Kohl’s department store parking lot in Sun Valley was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. Officers sent to the department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. on a shots-fired call about 10 p.m....
Man Shot by Deputies in Gardena Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in Gardena after he killed a Special Enforcement Bureau canine during a standoff.
SCV Sheriff Makes Several Arrests In Retail Theft Operation
Ed. Note: The above information was provided to KHTS by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station made several arrests in a retail theft operation, stopping thieves in the act. Several deputies with SCV Sheriff worked with retail outlets to conduct a retail theft operation by monitoring businesses ...
Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man shot to death in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Saturday evening in Hawthorne. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to the 11500 block of York Avenue to assist the Hawthorne Police Department with a shooting death investigation that was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. The victim’s name...
News Release: Shooting Victim
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:54 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a shooting victim in the 100 block of Campton Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 45-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Women In Car Yell At Man; He Opens Fire; Misses; Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Suspect Thomas Barnes IV Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. It happened on Stanford Drive in Temecula. It has no connection with Stanford University. There is no Phi Beta Kappa here. Wednesday December 21st 2022, just before 3 in the afternoon, 3 women in a car, hurling verbal insults as...
Redondo Beach Police Department re-organizes non-sworn officer jobs
A new plan is in place for non-sworn Redondo Beach Police Department employees. The RBPD will take five existing, “civilian” positions and convert them to four new ones, to create more opportunity for advancement, and to aid in recruitment and retention. The city council approved the change last...
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
Macy’s robbery: One suspect arrested, other outstanding
The Macy’s in Valencia was robbed on Thursday night, resulting in one suspect arrested and the other fled, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a call for service regarding a robbery at Macy’s.
Driver on life support after being shot on 101 Freeway in Tarzana; suspect still at large
A 26-year-old woman is on life support after she was shot in the head while driving on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley last weekend, authorities said. The woman, identified by family as Ronni Newt, was driving along the northbound 101 Freeway in Tarzana when several shots were fired at her vehicle between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, according to the California Highway Patrol. One bullet struck her in the head, officials said.
2 arrested in Torrance mall smash-and-grab burglary
Two suspects were captured during a smash-and-grab burglary at a Torrance shopping mall on Tuesday. Torrance Police responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center on reports of several masked suspects armed with hammers allegedly seen burglarizing a jewelry store. When officers arrived at the scene, the two male suspects attempted to flee, but bystanders and […]
Man Arrested in 8-Car Crash in Anaheim
A 36-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of triggering a DUI eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim.
Arcadia police arrest five suspects they believe to be connected with burglaries in the area
Arcadia police on Thursday announced that they had arrested five different suspects wanted in connection with a string of residential burglaries in the area. According to a press release, detectives investigating the burglaries were surveying the area near Camino Real Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue on Thursday after reports of a suspect vehicle tied to a residential burglary."Believing an additional burglary occurred in our city, units conducted traffic stops on this vehicle and an additional vehicle they believed was associated," police said. During searches of both vehicles, officers found "a burglary tool seen on video from yesterday's burglary," as well as stolen property and unique clothing tied to a different burglary. "Based on the circumstances, it was believed these suspects were involved in yesterday's burglaries and were about to commit another burglary," the statement said. In all, a one man, one woman and three minors were arrested. As they continue to investigate the incident, officers ask anyone with information to contact them at (626) 574-5151.
Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store
A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
Probe continues in Downey fatal fire; GoFundMe page established
Investigators Friday continued their efforts to determine the cause of a Downey fire that killed a woman and her 12-year-old daughter and left the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment at 9943 Tweedy Lane, near Florence Avenue and Paramount Boulevard, according...
Security Guards Scuffle with Macy’s Theft Suspects
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported crime of theft at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The theft was reported around 8:00 p.m. at the Macy’s department store on the 26400 block of McBean Parkway near Valencia Boulevard. A 911 caller...
Teen suspected of DUI in 100 mph Yorba Linda crash charged with vehicular manslaughter
A teen suspected of driving under the influence and speeding when he struck a tree in Yorba Linda is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, officials said Friday. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Noah Watson of Yorba Linda, was traveling at speeds of 100 mph in his Ford F-350 pickup when he hit the center […]
