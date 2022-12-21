Read full article on original website
Related
Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare
Banished from public consciousness for decades, the nightmare of nuclear warfare has surged back to prominence with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the erosion of the Cold War global security architecture. The year's events have been a harsh wake-up call for Europe, which spent decades in a state of relative ease in terms of nuclear security, enjoying the so-called Cold War "peace dividend".
Former WH aide says Trump allies helped deliver a ‘dolly of boxes’ full of what may have been classified intelligence documents to the Situation Room in the final days of Trump’s presidency
Former aide Cassidy Hutchinson had previously testified that she witnessed Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows burning documents in a fireplace.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 papers reveal Greene told Trump about QAnon, and Mark Meadows burned papers in office
The January 6 committee has released another batch of transcripts, including another pair of interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and other Trump administration officials. The committee issued its final report into the pro-Trump insurrection last Thursday and is now in the process of releasing the transcripts of interviews that it is based on.The panel conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the course of its 18-month investigation into the violence at the US Capitol that followed Donald Trump’s election defeat to Joe Biden.The committee will formally be closed down when the GOP-controlled House begins its next session...
After year of climate disasters, world off-track to curb warming
Catastrophic floods, crop-wilting droughts and record heatwaves this year have shown that climate change warnings are increasingly becoming reality and this is "just the beginning", experts say, as international efforts to cut planet-heating emissions founder. Record heatwaves damaged crops from China to Europe, while drought has brought millions to the point of starvation in the Horn of Africa.
Comments / 0