Germany formally suspends guarantees for business with Iran
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it is formally suspending export credit and investment guarantees for business in Iran in the wake of authorities’ crackdown on protests. The Economy Ministry said Friday that it also has suspended other “economic formats” including a dialogue on energy issues, in view of “the very serious situation in Iran.” Credit export guarantees protect German companies from losses when exports aren’t paid for. Investment guarantees are granted to protect direct investments by German companies from political risk in the countries where they are made.
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Three military personnel were killed after Ukraine conducted a drone strike on an air base behind Russia's borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
Chair of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee advises Britons to leave Iran
The chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has advised all Westerners to leave Iran. Alicia Kearns said the country was had shown that it would “happily” detain those with dual citizenship as it seeks to blame escalating protests against its own repressive regime on foreign powers. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested seven people with links to Britain, including some who hold dual nationality. Ms Kearns also expressed fears that people could be arrested even as they tried to flee the country. She said: “My concern is very grave. The fact is that Iran has...
S. Korea scrambles jets, copters after North sends drones over border
North Korea sent drones over the demarcation line separating it from South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble jet fighters and other aircraft to intercept them, military officials said.
Juan Williams: Ukraine unites Americans like little else
At year’s end, let’s first sweep away the bad news before we get to the good news. The bad news is that Americans see political extremism as now second only to inflation as the most important issue facing the country, according to FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos polling. Now the good news. Americans can agree on one thing. Most…
US maritime liability rules changed after 2019 boat fire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. federal lawmakers have changed 19th-century maritime liability rules for accident victims and their families in response to the 2019 boat fire off the coast of Southern California that killed 34 people. The Small Passenger Vessel Liability Fairness Act is part of the $858 billion defense spending bill that President Joe Biden signed Friday. It updates the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, under which boat owners were able to limit their liability to the value of the remains of the vessel. Now owners of small passenger vessels can be held legally responsible for damages in accidents and incidents, regardless of the boat’s value afterward.
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work out the details for rescinding the mandate, and the Pentagon said in a statement that during this time the military services are pausing any personnel actions involving the requirement, which would include discharging troops who refused the shot. Biden had opposed the Republican-backed provision, but ultimately accepted GOP demands in order to win passage of the legislation. The bill includes about $45 billion more for defense programs than Biden had requested and roughly 10% more than last year’s bill.
Military bases had $260M in damages from Afghan evacuation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight U.S. military bases that housed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees after they were airlifted out of Kabul last year incurred almost $260 million in damages. In some cases, the buildings were left unusable for troops until significant repairs to walls and plumbing are made. That’s the conclusion of the Pentagon’s inspector general. Many of those refugees spent months in the temporary housing while they awaited visa processing and resettlement. However, the inspector general said it was not clear in some cases whether all of the expenses reported by the bases were actually tied to the refugees’ stay.
Burkina Faso expels top UN official in West African country
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government has expelled the top U.N. official in the country and asked her to leave the country immediately, said the government. Barbara Manzi is the United Nations’ resident and humanitarian coordinator in the West African nation. She was declared persona non grata. No reason was given in the statement for her expulsion. But Burkina Faso’s foreign minister said Friday on state television that Manzi had raised the alarm about insecurity in the capital without providing evidence. Manzi is an Italy native with extensive experience at the U.N.
Judge kept FTX execs’ plea deals secret to get founder to US
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge kept secret that two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s closest associates had turned against him so the cryptocurrency entrepreneur wouldn’t get spooked and fight extradition from the Bahamas, according to court transcripts made public Friday. U.S. prosecutors in New York waited until Bankman-Fried,...
Cubans search for holiday food amid deepening crisis
HAVANA (AP) — As Belkis Fajardo, 69, walks through the dense streets of downtown Havana with a small bag of lettuce and onions in hand, she wonders how she’ll feed her family over the holidays. Scarcity and economic turmoil are nothing new to Cuba, but Fajardo is among...
