WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work out the details for rescinding the mandate, and the Pentagon said in a statement that during this time the military services are pausing any personnel actions involving the requirement, which would include discharging troops who refused the shot. Biden had opposed the Republican-backed provision, but ultimately accepted GOP demands in order to win passage of the legislation. The bill includes about $45 billion more for defense programs than Biden had requested and roughly 10% more than last year’s bill.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO