Sysmex- Receives Manufacturing And Marketing Approval In Japan For An Assay Kit To Identify Amyloid Beta Accumulation In The Brain, A Cause Of Alzheimer's Disease, Using A Small Amount Of Blood

In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)

2 DAYS AGO