Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Do Right Thing If You Want to Score Touchdowns

Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Playoff Hopes After Beating Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to close ground in the NFC playoff race.
Packers Dolphins Football
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball and is tackled by Miami linebacker Jaelan Phillips during the Packers' 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Packers Win Third Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
The Green Bay Packers handed the Dolphins their fourth straight loss, winning 26-20 and their third game in a row. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, the most crucial one being on the last drive of the game.
NFL flexes Steelers-Ravens to SNF in Week 17
The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on the penultimate edition of "Sunday Night Football" on Jan. 1 after the NFL flexed the Week 17 game into the primetime slot on Sunday. The all-Los Angeles matchup between the Rams and Chargers is being flexed out of the primetime slot and into the afternoon. It will be the first time the historic AFC North rivals play a primetime game against...
Rams' Sean McVay: Aaron Donald out vs. Broncos, likely for season
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is unlikely to play again this season, coach Sean McVay announced Friday. McVay initially ruled out Donald for Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. When asked if Donald, 31, would play again this season for the Rams (4-10), McVay was quick...
NFL Week 16 Preview: Packers Vs. Dolphins
Kevin and Donnie preview the Christmas Day NFL matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins in Week 16.
Packers defensive cordinator Joe Barry on Dolphins' speed at receiver
The Green Bay Packers have to take away the explosive play against the Miami Dolphins.
Elgton Jenkins Signs Contract Extension with Packers
Elgton Jenkins signed a four-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers on Friday.
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for sports betting
The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's policy on gambling on sports. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the suspension is for at least one year. Austin is appealing the suspension. Austin did not bet on NFL games, according to his counsel. "The NFL suspended Miles...
Green Bay Packers Get Ready for Final Practice Before Dolphins
Take a peek inside the Don Hutson Center as the Green Bay Packers hit the practice field for the final time before facing the Miami Dolphins.
