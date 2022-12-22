Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
“First half, we gave up a couple explosive plays,” Rasul Douglas said. “The second half, OG came in, cursed us out bad and just like, ‘We’ve got to play better.’ I thought the second half, we played better.”
A Packers fan wearing a Grinch mask watches from the stands ahead of Green Bay's 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
The Green Bay Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the second half en route to a 26-20 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Left guard Elgton Jenkins agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with a base value of $68 million and a maximum value of $74 million, NFL Network reported Friday. Jenkins' new contract includes a $24 million signing bonus and has an average annual value of $17 million, making him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson pockets $20 million per season on his four-year, $80 million deal that he signed on Sept. 11. ...
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is unlikely to play again this season, coach Sean McVay announced Friday. McVay initially ruled out Donald for Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. When asked if Donald, 31, would play again this season for the Rams (4-10), McVay was quick...
Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
