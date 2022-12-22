ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Offensive Meetings

Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6YZl_0jrIEOmz00

Contrary to how it came across on the Monday night broadcast, the Green Bay Packers' offense meets as a whole throughout the week, coach Matt LaFleur said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

Packers Dolphins Football

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball and is tackled by Miami linebacker Jaelan Phillips during the Packers' 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return

Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Packers G Elgton Jenkins signs 4-year, $68M extension

Left guard Elgton Jenkins agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with a base value of $68 million and a maximum value of $74 million, NFL Network reported Friday. Jenkins' new contract includes a $24 million signing bonus and has an average annual value of $17 million, making him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson pockets $20 million per season on his four-year, $80 million deal that he signed on Sept. 11. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Rams' Sean McVay: Aaron Donald out vs. Broncos, likely for season

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is unlikely to play again this season, coach Sean McVay announced Friday. McVay initially ruled out Donald for Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. When asked if Donald, 31, would play again this season for the Rams (4-10), McVay was quick...
DENVER, CO
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
750
Followers
4K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy