Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update

Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers CB Rasul Douglas on Jerry Gray's Message at Halftime vs Dolphins
“First half, we gave up a couple explosive plays,” Rasul Douglas said. “The second half, OG came in, cursed us out bad and just like, ‘We’ve got to play better.’ I thought the second half, we played better.”
Packers Dolphins Football
A Packers fan wearing a Grinch mask watches from the stands ahead of Green Bay's 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Playoff Hopes After Beating Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to close ground in the NFC playoff race.
Packers Win Third Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
The Green Bay Packers handed the Dolphins their fourth straight loss, winning 26-20 and their third game in a row. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, the most crucial one being on the last drive of the game.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Packers G Elgton Jenkins signs 4-year, $68M extension
Report: Packers G Elgton Jenkins signs 4-year, $68M extension
Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft
Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Rams' Sean McVay: Aaron Donald out vs. Broncos, likely for season
Rams' Sean McVay: Aaron Donald out vs. Broncos, likely for season
Top 10 matchup, QB changes add intrigue to Orange Bowl
Top 10 matchup, QB changes add intrigue to Orange Bowl
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for sports betting
Reports: Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for sports betting
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return
