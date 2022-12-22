ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Offensive Meetings

The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
Contrary to how it came across on the Monday night broadcast, the Green Bay Packers' offense meets as a whole throughout the week, coach Matt LaFleur said.

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

