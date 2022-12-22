Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Do Right Thing If You Want to Score Touchdowns

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Playoff Hopes After Beating Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to close ground in the NFC playoff race.
Packers Dolphins Football
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball and is tackled by Miami linebacker Jaelan Phillips during the Packers' 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Packers Win Third Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
The Green Bay Packers handed the Dolphins their fourth straight loss, winning 26-20 and their third game in a row. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, the most crucial one being on the last drive of the game.
Packers defensive cordinator Joe Barry on Dolphins' speed at receiver
The Green Bay Packers have to take away the explosive play against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL flexes Steelers-Ravens to SNF in Week 17
The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on the penultimate edition of "Sunday Night Football" on Jan. 1 after the NFL flexed the Week 17 game into the primetime slot on Sunday. The all-Los Angeles matchup between the Rams and Chargers is being flexed out of the primetime slot and into the afternoon. It will be the first time the historic AFC North rivals play a primetime game against...
Report: Packers G Elgton Jenkins signs 4-year, $68M extension
Left guard Elgton Jenkins agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with a base value of $68 million and a maximum value of $74 million, NFL Network reported Friday. Jenkins' new contract includes a $24 million signing bonus and has an average annual value of $17 million, making him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson pockets $20 million per season on his four-year, $80 million deal that he signed on Sept. 11. ...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return
Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft
Illinois star running back Chase Brown announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Brown also won't play in the squad's ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2. Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running back. He finished third in the nation with 1,643 rushing yards, a total that ranks third in Illinois history behind...
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
