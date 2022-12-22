Read full article on original website
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington State’s Dem Gov, Attorney General Propose Major Gun Control Measures
Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson held a press conference Monday to announce three new measures for the upcoming 2023 legislative session that aims to curb gun violence in the state. The measures would ban assault style weapons, hold manufacturers and retailers accountable for gun sales...
3 Washington state electric substations vandalized, 14,000 lose power
Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State
Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
KUOW
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
Some Working Washington Families Eligible for $50 to $1,200
Officials are creating different financial aid programs for various groups. This new one in Washington will benefit working families. Households who meet the requirements can get between $50 to $1,200. The money could help with higher child expenses due to inflation.
KUOW
Aiming for gun safety in Washington: Today So Far
As officials in Washington state are look ahead to the next legislative session, a handful of gun safety proposals are being prepared for consideration, including an assault weapons ban. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 20, 2022. Here come the gun control efforts ......
nbcrightnow.com
General Election results confirmed after requested recounts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The outcomes from the 2022 General Election were confirmed following the requested recounts for the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts, according to a press release from the Office of the Secretary of State. A machine recount was requested by the Joe Kent (R-Wash.) for Congress campaign...
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
Amazing and Insane New Laws Coming to Washington State in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close we're about to see some new laws going into action at the first of 2023. Many may not even pertain to you, but they may to someone you know. Or some laws will directly affect you but you didn't know it or may not know about it until it's too late. Here's a list of new laws to consider in 2023.
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Washington State
Wish to live close to nature but don’t want to miss out on the big-city opportunities?. You might want to call Washington State your next home. Best Places to Live in Washington State: Located in the Pacific Northwest region, this evergreen state features stunning landscapes, waterfalls, mountains & forests. It is home to two volcanoes, Mount Rainier & Mount St. Helens, and plenty of glaciers.
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
KUOW
Another gun store fined for violating Washington's high-capacity magazine ban
A Lakewood gun shop will pay a $15,000 fine for violating Washington's ban on selling high-capacity magazines. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that WGS Guns intentionally broke the law for a couple of months after the ban went into effect last summer. The store eventually complied with the ban, however.
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen State Rep. Jim Walsh Issues Statement About Governor/AG Gun Control Press Conference
Aberdeen State Rep. Jim Walsh has issued a statement in response to the governor and attorney general’s gun control press conference Monday. Aberdeen State Rep. Jim Walsh has issued a statement in response to the governor and attorney general’s gun control press conference Monday. Washington state lawmakers will consider a package of bills to increase restrictions on guns next year. Yesterday, Governor Jay Inslee announced a bill that would create a permit-to-purchase program. He says a similar law in Connecticut reduced gun violence by 40-percent. Other legislation would prohibit sales of assault-style rifles and allow gun manufacturers to be held liable, to a certain degree. Republican State Representative Jim Walsh issued a statement afterwards saying the proposals are a waste of taxpayers' time and money, because they will be overturned in federal court.
focushillsboro.com
First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts
First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
nomadlawyer.org
Your Best Guide to Fisher Island, Washington State
Your Guide to Fisher Island: Washington State is home to sparkling lakes, incredible hiking trails, two volcanoes, impressive glaciers, gushing waterfalls & pristine islands. Fisher Island is a small island, located on the Washington side of the Columbia River. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Curious...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington State AG Files Lawsuit Against Three National Pharmacy Chains, Announces Resolutions with Five Drug Companies Totaling More Than $400 Million
OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Wednesday, Ferguson also announced five resolutions with other drug companies that sold or produced opioids, totaling more than $400 million for Washington state. Ferguson...
Here is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Washington State Right Now
I'm all about eating cheap but sometimes you just feel like splurging on yourself and your loved ones. According to LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant belongs to Metropolitan Grill. Or The Met as its regulars call it. Metropolitan Grill offers a wide variety of dinner options but is also open...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington Gun Retailer Ordered to Pay $15,000 in Fines for Violating High-Capacity Magazine Sales Ban
LAKEWOOD, WA - A gun retailer based out of Lakewood, WA has been fined $15,000 for violating Washington's high-capacity magazine sales ban, Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced. According to a press release from the office of AG Ferguson, approximately two months after the ban took effect, investigators visited WGS...
Chronicle
WDFW Seeks Public Comment to Reclassify Columbian White-Tailed Deer and the Cascade Red Fox Under State Law
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will be seeking public input on rule making for Columbian white-tailed deer and the Cascade red fox until Jan. 24. The announcement came in a news release from the WDFW on Thursday. “The Department is recommending re-classifying the Columbian white-tailed deer from...
Comments / 4