Food Stamps: When February 2023 California (CalFresh) Benefits Are Scheduled To Send

California’s food stamps program, known as CalFresh, provides monthly food benefits to low-income households . Benefits are distributed each month to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards. Payments go out on the same schedule each month, and the day you receive your benefits depends on the last digit of your case number.

To receive CalFresh benefits, you must pass an income and resource test and meet work requirements. For most households, the monthly gross income must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. To apply for CalFresh benefits, fill out the California Department of Social Services online application at GetCalFresh.org or call the CalFresh Info Line at 877-847-3663.

You can use your CalFresh EBT card for additional discounts. For example, CalFresh recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription for $6.99 per month, which is about 50% off the regular price. CalFresh EBT cards can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide via the Museums For All initiative.

CalFresh benefits are always sent out over the first 10 days of every month, even if that day is a weekend or holiday. The day you receive your benefits depends on the last digit of your case number.

Here’s the CalFresh deposit schedule for February 2023:

Case # ends in: Benefits available: 1 Feb. 1st 2 Feb. 2nd 3 Feb. 3rd 4 Feb. 4th 5 Feb. 5th 6 Feb. 6th 7 Feb. 7th 8 Feb. 8th 9 Feb. 9th 0 Feb. 10th

CalFresh EBT cards can be used in grocery stores, participating retailers and even farmers’ markets . Check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator and for a list of farmers’ markets that accept CalFresh benefits, visit here . Many California farmers’ markets give EBT cardholders the ability to stretch their SNAP dollars, allowing recipients to double the amount of food they buy with an EBT match of up to $10 per visit.

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, your CalFresh benefits can be used to purchase:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants that produce food for the household to eat

CalFresh benefits cannot be used to purchase hot and ready-to-eat foods or non-food items, alcohol and tobacco products.

California does participate in the Restaurant Meals Program . This state option allows certain SNAP recipients who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves to buy prepared meals at restaurants with their SNAP benefits. Not all locations participate in this program, so call ahead and ask if CalFresh EBT cards are accepted.

