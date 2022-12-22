Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
How do other states protect children? Louisiana is an outlier without ombudsman, transparency
Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care. Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding...
theadvocate.com
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
kalb.com
LSP: Troop E delivers presents to children spending Christmas in the hospital
CENTRAL LOUISIANA. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 24, Louisiana State Police Troop E delivered presents to children across Central Louisiana who are spending Christmas in the hospital. The Troopers visited 36 children at 19 different facilities across Cenla, bringing each child a huge bag of toys. Troop E has delivered...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
UPDATE: Providing Prescription Services to State Employees
There has been an injunction filed in State Court to prevent the Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. The Journal reached out to two local pharmacies, but the calls were not returned. KALB TV reported, “A temporary 10-day restraining...
brweeklypress.com
Edwards intends to ask legislators for rape, incest exceptions to Louisiana’s abortion ban
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced at his annual end of year press conference Monday that he will ask legislators to add exceptions for rape and incest to Louisiana’s abortion ban. Edwards said that while there have been some hiccups, when people were denied abortion access in Louisiana when...
Louisiana audit finds Delgado Community College overstated assets, appropriations
(The Center Square) — Delgado Community College overstated its capital assets and appropriations by tens of millions of dollars in its most recent annual fiscal report, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack last week issued an audit report for Delgado Community College for fiscal year 2022...
Three die in house fires in Louisiana this week, how to keep family safe
The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is pleading with people to be aware of fire hazards, as temperatures continue to plunge.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165. Caldwell Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 165 in Louisiana on December 22 resulted in the death of a 73-year-old Louisiana resident and injured another driver. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Louisiana could pay lawyers up to $415,000 to defend putting incarcerated youth at Angola
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has agreed to pay private attorneys hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend his plan to house incarcerated youth at one of the country’s largest maximum-security prisons for adults. The Office of Juvenile Justice initially hired Butler Snow LLP in 2020 for $500,000 to represent the agency in lawsuits over […] The post Louisiana could pay lawyers up to $415,000 to defend putting incarcerated youth at Angola appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
wbrz.com
La. governor says DCFS in line for additional funding to secure new staff
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced on his radio show that the Department of Children and Family Services is set to receive one-time funding to help address its understaffing issue. Edwards said the funding, which will come from the state's $600 million surplus, will be allocated to DCFS...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
brweeklypress.com
Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports
New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations but the result of...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking the public’s assistance in locating stolen logging equipment in St. Helena Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on December 22,...
Increase in COVID virus found in Louisiana wastewater
Another increase in COVID infections could be on the horizon for Louisiana, according to a new report from LSU Health, and researchers are advising caution ahead of holiday gatherings.
Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
Louisiana Woman Reported Missing on December 22 Found Safe
Update: On December 23, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Shavone Skipper has been found safe. Louisiana – Previously, on December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office also...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Possessing a Dog for Animal Fighting
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Possessing a Dog for Animal Fighting. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possessing a dog for use in an animal fighting enterprise.
