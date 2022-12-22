ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of cancellations, delays as Chicago airports prepare for winter storm Thursday

By Asal Rezaei
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Hundreds of cancellations, delays as Chicago airports prepare for winter storm Thursday 02:14

CHICAGO (CBS)-- With the season's first major storm coming during a busy holiday travel week, cancellations and delays are being reported at Chicago airports.

Airport officials said they're prepared with hundreds of overnight crews.

Winter storm warnings are in effect as snow, blizzard-like conditions and frigid temperatures arrive. Will travelers hoping to fly out this morning make it to their destinations?

More than 700 flights have already been canceled. Check back here for updates as airlines report flight cancellations at Chicago airports.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei talked with travelers at O'Hare Airport who have had their flights canceled Thursday morning. One traveler called the process "nerve-wracking."

Southwest Airlines is already planning for problems when the storm hits. The airline said there could be service disruptions at O'Hare Airport and in several other cities.

Most airlines are allowing customers to rebook without paying any extra charges.

United, Southwest and American airlines are waiving change fees and the difference in fares if you are rebooking a flight currently scheduled between now and Sunday.

You should prepare to arrive early and check your flight status before heading out.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

