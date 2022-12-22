Read full article on original website
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: Shenandoah man hit fire dept. vehicle in Hazle, PSP says
HUMBOLDT, Luzerne County – A Shenandoah man was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck a Hazle Township Fire Co. vehicle earlier this month, state police said. State Police at Hazleton released further information on the Dec. 16 crash Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30am on...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP: Woman smeared used feminine product on car following parking dispute at Walmart
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – State Police at Hazleton are seeking a woman involved in a bizarre criminal mischief incident at the Walmart here Friday afternoon. Troopers said they were called to the Hazle Twp. Walmart on Airport Road around noon. A 20-year-old West Hazleton man and an unknown...
Fire destroys trucking garage in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a trucking garage in Luzerne County Saturday night. Flames broke out at the place along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews from Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe counties assisted in putting out the extensive flames during...
Break-in at Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
Two arrested in Hazle Twp. Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two people after two separate thefts were allegedly committed at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to PSP, on December 17, around 8:07 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart Superstore on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. State troopers say during an investigation […]
Police: Automotive garage scraps customer's vehicle after eviction
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating an incident in which a garage scrapped a customer's car. Police say on Nov. 30, they received a report of a stolen vehicle in Penn Township, Snyder County. Hans Wolff, 50, of Yonkers, N.Y., had taken his 2004 Subaru Legacy to EJ Motors garage in October for repairs. Trooper Adam Romig says during that time, the business was evicted from their building on Route 522 and closed. Police discovered that the owner of EJ Motors had scrapped Wolff's vehicle after that. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
WGAL
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People who live on Welsh Street in Jenkins Township woke up to a sight no one wants to see, especially on Christmas Eve. "When I looked out the window, I couldn't see anything; it was just a pure whiteout because of all the smoke is blowing right up against our house," said Ralph Edwards, neighbor.
One dead after central Pennsylvania fire
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has died after a fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday morning. Officials said the fire occurred just before noon on Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township. According to the Northumberland County Coroner, 68-year-old Joseph Terpolilli has been identified as the deceased. The coroner announced Terpolili died due to […]
wkok.com
Northumberland County Police: Avoid Buzzed Driving
SUNBURY – Police throughout Northumberland County are warning residents now to make a plan to avoid buzzed and/or drunk driving during the holidays. Officers remind residents Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving, even if you’ve had one alcoholic beverage. Officers say residents should call a taxi or a sober...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Crash closes Rt. 924 atop Locust Mountain
SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – No one was injured in a crash Friday night just north of the Tastee Freeze. Firefighters were called to the area of the ice cream establishment around 9:15pm for a reported crash. Crews found the crash about a quarter mile north, between there and the Brandonville/Pattersonville...
Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
Honesdale woman loses $9K in ‘bail scheme’
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been charged after he allegedly schemed $9,000 from a Honesdale woman. Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell said on Wednesday, 20-year-old, Christopher Mauricio III, of Reading, was involved in a scheme to steal money from the victim. According to a...
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
Pa. man dies in crash that sent his vehicle into a house: police
The fatal crash Thursday night in Lehigh Township involved two vehicles, police report. The crash in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive happened just before 9:15 p.m. near East Valley Drive when a northbound silver Saturn collided with a southbound Chevrolet Traverse, Chief Scott M. Fogel said in an email.
Deadly fire in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
abc27.com
Two people killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania
Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Mahanoy man arrested in Bucks for theft
NEW BRITAIN, Bucks County – A Mahanoy City man was arrested by police in Bucks County earlier this month for charges stemming from an incident in September. According to the Central Bucks Regional Police, an arrest warrant was issued for John Michael Shala, 44, of Mahanoy City, on Sept. 27.
One person dies in Northumberland County fire
DEWART, Pa. — One person died after flames broke out at a home in Northumberland County. The fire started around 11:45 a.m. Friday in a house on Turbot Avenue in the village of Dewart in Delaware Township. Bitter cold and freezing conditions made fighting the flames hard for first...
