CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois running back Chase Brown has decided to skip the ReliaQuest Bowl and enter the NFL draft. Brown had 1,643 yards rushing this season, tops among the Power Five conferences. He announced his future plans on Twitter on Friday. Illinois (8-4) is scheduled to play No. 24 Mississippi State (8-4) on Jan. 2 […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO