WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
CLAYPOOL – Jacob Metzger was unanimously selected by a Republican Party caucus Thursday night to serve as the next Clay Township trustee. Metzger, the only candidate to file for the position, did not attend the caucus because he was in Florida, according to Kosciusko County Republican Party Central Committee Chair Mike Ragan.
