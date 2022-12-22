Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Outlook Online
Victim identified in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood homicide
The victim of a Dec. 9 homicide in the Centennial neighborhood has been identified as Jamiah Shirley, 24. The Multnomah County medical examiner determined Shirley’s manner and cause of death to be homicide by stabbing. Portland Police Bureau detectives booked Andrew M. Morrow, 36, of Portland, into the Multnomah...
Portland man fatally stabbed, allegedly by roommate, identified
Police identified the 24-year-old man allegedly killed by his roommate in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood as Jamiah Shirley. Medical examiners determined the cause of death was homicide by stabbing, Portland police said Saturday.
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
WWEEK
How People Died in a Near Record-Breaking Year of Portland Traffic Deaths
The number of people killed on Portland roads jumped in 2021—and it’s only getting worse in 2022, according to annual statistics released by the Portland Police Bureau on Monday. By Monday, there had been 31 pedestrian deaths in 2022, a number not seen since 1952. Another death occurred...
KTVL
Mystery 'booms' heard in McMinnville and surrounding towns, officials have no explanation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Several KATU viewers have told us that they have heard several loud booms around the McMinnville area over the last couple of days. Videos submitted to KATU show the loud noises being picked up by doorbell and house cameras around the area. KATU News reached out...
KVAL
33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
WWEEK
Shroom House Manager Pleads Guilty to Three Felonies
On Monday, the manager of Shroom House, the illegal psychedelic mushroom shop on West Burnside Street, pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering, selling drugs, and doing so near a school. Prosecutors are recommending Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, be sentenced to 10 days in jail, 80 hours of community service, and...
WWEEK
Another Federal Agency Rejects Portland’s Application for Change of Use at Multnomah Village Armory
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has rejected the city of Portland’s application for a change of use on a 4-acre Multnomah Village property known as the Jerome F. Sears Army Reserve Center. The decision casts a pall over the Multnomah Safe Rest Village, a temporary alternative...
WWEEK
There’s No Room in Portland
The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
Homeless Portlanders pack shelters during ice storm; on Saturday, they will return to streets
Warming shelters in Multnomah County were full Friday, with more people expected to show up as frigid temperatures continue across the region. Nearly 800 people have sought warmth at five severe-weather shelters as of Thursday night, county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said. The shelters are at capacity but will not turn anyone away.
Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital
A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
KDRV
FBI is looking for other possible victims for former Oregon-based anesthesiologist
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Federal law enforcement and prosecutors are looking for sexual abuse victims for a former Oregon-based anesthesiologist. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney for the District of Oregon (USAO) say today they are working to identify anyone who believes they could have been victims of sexual abuse by Andrew Davoodian.
Oregon defense lawyers challenge gun restriction for felons in light of Supreme Court ruling
A Portland man convicted of having a gun illegally as a felon is challenging the charge in federal court, arguing that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year makes it unconstitutional. Another man facing allegations of murder and being a felon with a gun is seeking to dismiss the...
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland
The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had "astonishing" results.
Outlook Online
Gunfire rings in Christmas weekend across Gresham
Gresham Police officers delayed their Christmas weekend festivities as they spent a busy Friday, Dec. 23, chasing after reports of gunfire across East Multnomah County. Gresham police officers were busy Christmas weekend as gunfire rang out Friday, Dec. 23, across East Multnomah County.
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
Channel 6000
Man struck on Marquam Bridge dies from injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was struck by a suspected drunk driver on the Marquam Bridge Monday died from his injuries on Saturday at a local hospital, Portland police say. David Belen, 48, had a mechanical problem with his vehicle on the bridge around 5:15 a.m. on...
2 men arrested after attempted mail theft behind elementary school
Two men were arrested in Clackamas County after authorities say they attempted to break open a mailbox to steal mail.
Readers respond: ‘Clean cars’ initiative will boost health
As a doctor, I spent two decades at a clinic in downtown Portland where I worked closely with low-income and homeless populations. I saw first-hand the impacts air pollution from vehicles has on frontline communities living near major roadways. It is clear, our reliance on fossil fuels directly threatens the health and safety of all Oregonians.
