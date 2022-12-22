ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlook Online

Victim identified in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood homicide

The victim of a Dec. 9 homicide in the Centennial neighborhood has been identified as Jamiah Shirley, 24. The Multnomah County medical examiner determined Shirley’s manner and cause of death to be homicide by stabbing. Portland Police Bureau detectives booked Andrew M. Morrow, 36, of Portland, into the Multnomah...
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Shroom House Manager Pleads Guilty to Three Felonies

On Monday, the manager of Shroom House, the illegal psychedelic mushroom shop on West Burnside Street, pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering, selling drugs, and doing so near a school. Prosecutors are recommending Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, be sentenced to 10 days in jail, 80 hours of community service, and...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

There’s No Room in Portland

The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital

A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

FBI is looking for other possible victims for former Oregon-based anesthesiologist

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Federal law enforcement and prosecutors are looking for sexual abuse victims for a former Oregon-based anesthesiologist. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney for the District of Oregon (USAO) say today they are working to identify anyone who believes they could have been victims of sexual abuse by Andrew Davoodian.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Gunfire rings in Christmas weekend across Gresham

Gresham Police officers delayed their Christmas weekend festivities as they spent a busy Friday, Dec. 23, chasing after reports of gunfire across East Multnomah County. Gresham police officers were busy Christmas weekend as gunfire rang out Friday, Dec. 23, across East Multnomah County.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
WOODBURN, OR
Channel 6000

Man struck on Marquam Bridge dies from injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was struck by a suspected drunk driver on the Marquam Bridge Monday died from his injuries on Saturday at a local hospital, Portland police say. David Belen, 48, had a mechanical problem with his vehicle on the bridge around 5:15 a.m. on...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: ‘Clean cars’ initiative will boost health

As a doctor, I spent two decades at a clinic in downtown Portland where I worked closely with low-income and homeless populations. I saw first-hand the impacts air pollution from vehicles has on frontline communities living near major roadways. It is clear, our reliance on fossil fuels directly threatens the health and safety of all Oregonians.
OREGON STATE

