The Portland Mercury
Winter Wanderland
Friday I slipped on the snow covered ice and landed firmly on my butt in the middle of the street fortunately without the usual menacing throng of speeding motorists passing in every direction. One day in a thousand Portland isn't overrun with insane traffic. As I finished my trudge about town I saw much less traffic moving at more sensible speeds as a vision. What would it take to make dangerous traffic similarly diminish when streets and freeways are made more dangerous without ice and snow? Any ideas how to make it happen? Any ideas at all?
The Portland Mercury
Eyes of Blue
I didn’t think a nerf gun might need batteries. Some do. Forgetting my wallet the first time I ran the Grocery Outlet was a good thing because the second time while finally paying something made me turn around to see the prettiest face. If you enjoy articles like this,...
The Portland Mercury
I Found You!
You posted a nextdoor post and then also an identical one on Reddit 5 minutes later! So now I know your reddit account! Troll and lol await and yes I am that fucker on Christmas. Bwah haha ha ah!. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue...
The Portland Mercury
Snow Is Here—Is Your Sled Ready?
[Originally published in 2016—but pretty fucking relevant right now, I'd say!—eds]. As I write this, a snow storm has descended upon Portland—and what exactly are you doing about it? While worry warts are rushing the local grocery stores for unneeded supplies, you should get your fucking priorities in order: WHAT'S YOUR SLED SITUATION?
