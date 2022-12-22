ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' James Harden shrugs off rumors about potential return to Rockets: 'I'm not answering'

James Harden isn't going to spend any part of his Christmas Day worrying about a decision that he will make several months from now. Before the start of Sunday's game between the 76ers and Knicks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden is "seriously considering" a return to the Rockets in free agency if he can't reach an agreement on a new deal with the Sixers.
Is Stephen Curry playing today? Time, TV channel, live streams for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas NBA game 2022

The rivalry between the Warriors and Grizzlies begins its next chapter on Christmas Day. The last time these two teams met was in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, capping off a back-and-forth battle in which Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a series win. Fast forward seven months, and the Warriors are struggling while the Grizzlies are still one of the best in the West.
Why do the Knicks always play on Christmas Day? New York has long history with NBA's holiday schedule

The NBA is back with another full slate of Christmas Day games — and yes, the Knicks are once again part of the holiday tradition. New York will host Philadelphia at Madison Square Garden, kicking off a Christmas Day that will feature four other games. The Knicks have been a staple of the league's Dec. 25 schedule for decades, and they have been part of some of the most memorable games on that date.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray is shaping up to be biggest X-factor in loaded Western Conference

Don't look now, but the Nuggets stand atop the Western Conference and are looking like a contender once again. The majority of the credit goes to reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who has not taken his foot off the gas. Nearly averaging a triple-double of 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.2 rebounds per game, the 27-year-old simply refuses to leave the MVP conversation regardless of the lack of attention he receives from the media at times.
Jayson Tatum vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo on Christmas Day: Celtics star shines brightest in win vs. Bucks

After losing five of its last seven games, Boston rose to the occasion on Christmas Day to pull away for a convincing 139-118 win over Milwaukee. With a few stars in action, the night was mostly about Jayson Tatum, who finished with 41 points (on 14-of-22 shooting), including a 20-point third quarter, which is when the Celtics created some distance. Jaylen Brown scored 29 points on the game as well.
LeBron James on Christmas Day highlights: Lakers star's big scoring game not enough vs. Mavericks

LeBron James was on the right and wrong side of history during his Christmas Day matchup with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The Lakers star set a new record with his 17th appearance in a Christmas Day game, but the Mavs dominated the second half of Sunday's contest, scoring the most points in a quarter in Christmas Day history on their way to a 124-115 victory.
Christmas DraftKings Picks: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Sunday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

We have a quality five-game NBA DFS Slate on Christmas, beginning with the Sixers taking on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden at noon ET (ABC/ESPN) and ending with the Suns heading to the Mile High City to play the Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN). Our DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineup has a good mix of veterans, a young power forward, and an All-Star center, who should play well despite a not-so-great matchup.

