wtae.com

Fayette County coroner called to Christmas Eve house fire

The Fayette County coroner was called to a house fire Christmas Eve night. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a home on Shaffers Corner Road in the Big Brownfield section of South Union Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is working to learn more about the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Speed restrictions lifted on Mercer County roadway

PennDOT has lifted temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on certain Mercer County roadways due to winter storm conditions. The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Exit 29 (Route 8 in Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 42 (173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County due to multiple crashes. The lanes have since reopened.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged with 2nd retail theft in Cranberry Township

Cranberry Township police identified and charged a man Wednesday they say was involved in two retail thefts within the municipality. Matthew J. Thomas, 23, of Duquesne, previously was accused of playing a part in an alleged retail theft ring in Cranberry Township and surrounding counties. In his most recent case,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY

First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

UPDATE: ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY MORNING IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

One person has died in a vehicle accident this morning in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments at 8:12 this morning for a reported two vehicle crash on Route 954 South near Tide road. Black Lick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, and the Indiana Fire Association was called in for traffic control at the intersection of Lucerne Road and South 6th Street Extension.
HOMER CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Transit Authority Running Monday

After the bitter cold and snow ripped through the area Friday, the Butler Transit Authority had to cancel routes through the holidays. But, officials with The Bus say all routes will resume Monday. But, there will still be many businesses closed as Christmas Day will be observed. All government offices...
BUTLER, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING WEDNESDAY MORNING THEFT

Indiana Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft Wednesday morning. Officers say someone stole a parking mechanism from a parking meter along the 700 block of School Street. They do not say what time the theft occurred. Anyone with...
INDIANA, PA
butlerradio.com

Numerous Locations Available For Christmas Tree Recycling

Although you may be leaving the Christmas Tree up through this week, Butler County officials say you have a number of options in order to recycle your tree. Stirling Landscaping: Mercer Road. You must call for an appointment prior to dropping off. There is also a $2 fee. 724-287-7921. Seneca...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 219

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman suffered suspected serious injuries when her vehicle struck and tree and rolled onto its roof along Route 219 on Thursday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, on Burnside McGee Highway (State Route 219), in Bell Township, Clearfield County, involving 37-year-old Stephanie L. Engel, of Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pa.,
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Transit Not Operating Due To Weather

The Butler Transit Authority has announced that they will not be operating Friday and Saturday due to the wintry conditions. Officials with The Bus say the road conditions aren’t safe enough for their buses to operate. The Transit Authority will also not operate on Christmas Day. Normal operations will...
BUTLER, PA

