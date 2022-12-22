First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO