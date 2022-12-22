Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Fayette County coroner called to Christmas Eve house fire
The Fayette County coroner was called to a house fire Christmas Eve night. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a home on Shaffers Corner Road in the Big Brownfield section of South Union Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is working to learn more about the...
WFMJ.com
Speed restrictions lifted on Mercer County roadway
PennDOT has lifted temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on certain Mercer County roadways due to winter storm conditions. The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Exit 29 (Route 8 in Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 42 (173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County due to multiple crashes. The lanes have since reopened.
Life-saving equipment stolen from Beaver County fire department
Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department says someone broke into their station and stole thousands of dollars-worth of essential lifesaving equipment. The theft happened Tuesday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The post explains, “Someone entered Station 1 on Brodhead Road without permission and stole our rescue...
Man dies after being hit by car in Lawrence County
Police said that the victim was laying on the roadway
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Recover Stolen Vehicle Out of Jefferson County
JEFFERSON/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police observed a red 1994 Ford Ranger matching the description of a stolen vehicle near East Spruce Street and South Forest Street in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, troopers noticed a male...
Coroner: Slick road cited in fatal head-on collision in Indiana County
A driver was killed Thursday when two pickup trucks collided head-on in Indiana County. Andrew David Johnston, 25, of South Mahoning Township, Indiana County, was pronounced dead following the wreck that occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Route 954 in Center Township. The cause of death was pending, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover
Police are on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman.
Cause of fire that destroyed Tarentum garage, damaged neighboring house on Christmas Eve under investigation
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a blaze that destroyed a garage and damaged a neighboring home in Tarentum on Saturday morning. Summit Hose Chief Josh Fox said the fire behind a home in the 200 block of West Ninth Avenue, along Sefts Way, in West Tarentum was reported shortly after 8 a.m.
cranberryeagle.com
Man charged with 2nd retail theft in Cranberry Township
Cranberry Township police identified and charged a man Wednesday they say was involved in two retail thefts within the municipality. Matthew J. Thomas, 23, of Duquesne, previously was accused of playing a part in an alleged retail theft ring in Cranberry Township and surrounding counties. In his most recent case,...
Community efforts return lost dog to Mercer humane agent
One family in Hermitage is grateful to have their dog home for the holidays.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY
First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
wccsradio.com
UPDATE: ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY MORNING IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
One person has died in a vehicle accident this morning in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments at 8:12 this morning for a reported two vehicle crash on Route 954 South near Tide road. Black Lick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, and the Indiana Fire Association was called in for traffic control at the intersection of Lucerne Road and South 6th Street Extension.
butlerradio.com
Butler Transit Authority Running Monday
After the bitter cold and snow ripped through the area Friday, the Butler Transit Authority had to cancel routes through the holidays. But, officials with The Bus say all routes will resume Monday. But, there will still be many businesses closed as Christmas Day will be observed. All government offices...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING WEDNESDAY MORNING THEFT
Indiana Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft Wednesday morning. Officers say someone stole a parking mechanism from a parking meter along the 700 block of School Street. They do not say what time the theft occurred. Anyone with...
butlerradio.com
Numerous Locations Available For Christmas Tree Recycling
Although you may be leaving the Christmas Tree up through this week, Butler County officials say you have a number of options in order to recycle your tree. Stirling Landscaping: Mercer Road. You must call for an appointment prior to dropping off. There is also a $2 fee. 724-287-7921. Seneca...
Lower Burrell police say stolen security cameras recorded the man who stole them
Lower Burrell police say a home’s security cameras recorded the man who stole them as he was carrying them away. In addition to the security cameras, police say, two pistols were stolen, along with an iPhone they were able to use to track him down. Naseam Lahmer, 30, of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 219
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman suffered suspected serious injuries when her vehicle struck and tree and rolled onto its roof along Route 219 on Thursday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, on Burnside McGee Highway (State Route 219), in Bell Township, Clearfield County, involving 37-year-old Stephanie L. Engel, of Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pa.,
explore venango
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Reopens Between Strattanville and Clarion Following Multi-Vehicle Crash
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 West reopened between Strattanville and Clarion following a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the roadway. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to 511pa.com, all westbound lanes were closed between Exit 70 and Exit 62. The crash involved multiple tractor-trailers...
One person burned after 2-alarm fire at Thompson’s Market
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. — At least one person was injured Sunday after a 2-alarm fire broke out at Thompson’s Market in West Sunbury. Investigators said the fire was called in just after 10 a.m. at 136 N. Main St. Authorities said the person hurt had burns to their...
butlerradio.com
Butler Transit Not Operating Due To Weather
The Butler Transit Authority has announced that they will not be operating Friday and Saturday due to the wintry conditions. Officials with The Bus say the road conditions aren’t safe enough for their buses to operate. The Transit Authority will also not operate on Christmas Day. Normal operations will...
