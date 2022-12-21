ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailycoin.com

Investors Shift Attention to Cosmos (ATOM) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) After Solana (SOL) Leaves Holders Unhappy

The recent disappointment of Solana (SOL) holders has caused investors to turn their attention to Cosmos (ATOM) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol, in particular, has garnered significant attention as it entered the third phase of its presale of ORBN tokens. The presale has already seen impressive growth, with a 655% increase in the first two phases. As the presale continues, it is expected that ORBN will only continue to rise.
dailycoin.com

Cryptocurrency Outlook for Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Post-FTX Bankruptcy

When it comes to digital currencies, users have access to a wide variety of alternatives to choose from. However, three of the most popular options currently are Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). All three have their set of benefits and some also have drawbacks, but in the wake of the FTX bankruptcy, how do they each stack up? Read ahead to find out.
dailycoin.com

Japan to Revoke Ban on Foreign Stablecoins in 2023: Report

Japan will lift the ban on the domestic use of foreign stablecoins in 2023. The new law will see the body in charge of stablecoins in Japan become distributors, i.e., the cryptocurrency exchanges in the country. Foreign stablecoin transfers will be limited to $7,500 per transaction. Japan is now more...
dailycoin.com

BitKeep Wallet Suffers Second Hack Since October, $8 Million Stolen via Infected APKs

BitKeep, a Singapore-based multi-chain decentralized cryptocurrency wallet, has become the latest victim of DeFi hacks, with over $8 million in customer funds reportedly stolen. BitKeep Suffers $8 Million Exploit. BitKeep, which suffered a $1 million exploit in October when an exploiter gained access to vulnerable smart contracts, has confirmed another...
dailycoin.com

Crypto in 2023: 10 Things to Be Excited About in the Next 12 months

The final day of our ‘12 days of Cryptomas‘ feature series is upon us. There have been times this year when 12 days felt like 12 months, so it’s only appropriate that we take a look at the year ahead. Next year could potentially be make or break for crypto, but within that, there is a lot to be excited about.
dailycoin.com

Elon Musk Imposter Hacks UK Cabinet Minister’s Account, Promotes Crypto Scam

On Christmas Day, another parliament member of the United Kingdom was targeted in a Twitter crypto scam. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan found her Twitter pic changed to Elon Musk’s current profile picture. As the cyber attack took place at 7:30 PM on Christmas Day, the first thing the hacker...
dailycoin.com

Argo Blockchain Requests Nasdaq Suspend Trading of Their Shares Due to Restructuring

Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain is a publicly listed UK-based company. They have requested that the NASDAQ suspend trading ahead of an announcement planned for Wednesday. The company previously announced that it could restructure without declaring bankruptcy. UK-based Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain requested a 24-hour trading suspension by NASDAQ ahead...
dailycoin.com

El Salvador Drives for Wider Bitcoin Adoption, Educates 10,000 Students About the Asset

El Salvador, the first country in the world to introduce Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender, is pushing to accelerate its adoption and use by educating 10,000 schoolchildren about the asset and how it functions. El Salvador Educates School Children About Bitcoin. In 2022, El Salvador launched the My First Bitcoin...

