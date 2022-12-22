ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Marden’s raises and donates $100,000 to Maine Children’s Home’s Christmas Program

WATERVILLE — Jake Marden, of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage, handed Maine Children’s Home (MCH) a check of $100,000 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, to be used for MCH’s Christmas Program. The large gift is a combination of $84,000 of donations from Marden’s customers through the company’s Red Stocking Program, and a $16,000 gift from the Marden family.
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve

GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
GARDINER, ME
94.9 HOM

Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
KENNEBUNK, ME
WGME

Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm

An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire

According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
GARDINER, ME
The Maine Writer

Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday

Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

PHOTO: Maine police captain carries person from flooded road

WELLS, Maine - A police captain waded into floodwaters and carried a person to safety in Wells, Maine Friday morning.The coastal town's police department shared a photo of Capt. Kevin Chabot with someone in his arms, not far from a car surrounded by water.It happened on Mile Road, which connects Route 1 to the beach. Earlier, police posted a photo of the road closed because it was flooded out."Please avoid the coastal roads right now," police said at 9 a.m.
WELLS, ME
WMTW

Multiple rescues reported in Rumford flooding

RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department rescued multiple stranded people during road flooding Saturday morning. According to a post by the department, Routes 2 and 232 were both closed and impassible with standing water on the roadways. The department is asking the public to obey the road closures and not travel through flooded streets.
RUMFORD, ME
themainewire.com

Portland Career Advancement Program Excludes People With Wrong Skin Color: Superintendent

The school system in Maine’s largest city has been operating a résumé coaching program that is only available to people with the right color skin. Portland Schools System Superintendent Xavier E. Botana, who announced last week that he’s resigning earlier than he’d previously planned due to the school’s inability to pay hourly employees correctly, confirmed in an email that the school provides expert assistance to help employees advance in their careers — but only if they are not white.
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy