Christmas volunteers provide warm meals to unhoused Mainers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The scene at Preble Street's Food Security Hub Christmas Sunday was as busy as ever, with more than a dozen workers and volunteers preparing squash soup and beef stew to build up 1,600 meals. Emily Yates is a professional chef who joined Preble Street in...
penbaypilot.com
Marden’s raises and donates $100,000 to Maine Children’s Home’s Christmas Program
WATERVILLE — Jake Marden, of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage, handed Maine Children’s Home (MCH) a check of $100,000 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, to be used for MCH’s Christmas Program. The large gift is a combination of $84,000 of donations from Marden’s customers through the company’s Red Stocking Program, and a $16,000 gift from the Marden family.
NEWS CENTER Maine Christmas Special: Our favorite lighthearted stories of 2022
MAINE, USA — Lizzie Dickerson thought her rooster was gone "for good" when he went missing last spring. Despite distance and life events, a book club in Lebanon, Maine, has been meeting nearly every month for 46 years. The Pine Tree Curling Club hosts leagues and "Learn to Curl"...
Portland, Augusta and More Maine Cities, Towns Have Free Sand During the Winter
While Maine is the perfect place to capture gorgeous winter photos worthy of social media or an old-school postcard, the season also brings cold temperatures and slick ice you have to watch out for. And as much as shoveling and clearing snow with your blower allows you to at least...
YAHOO!
Justin Thacker: Rumford pastor ministers to Oxford County inmates
Dec. 23—SOUTH PARIS — Justin Thacker says he's in the business of changing lives. The service he provides doesn't cost his clients a penny, only an investment of time, faith and determination. Thacker is pastor at Praise Assembly of God Church in Rumford. To many inmates at Oxford...
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve
GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
Daniel the Hardware Shop Cat Delights Visitors in South Portland, Maine
Being a cat person, this writer always loves hearing about people's fluffy feline companions. When a pet's a local celebrity who brings joy to everyone he or she meets, it makes things all the merrier. Meet Daniel the hardware shop cat. He hangs out at Shoppers True Value Hardware in...
WGME
Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm
An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire
According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday
Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
New wave of businesses ready to leave their mark in central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine — After a successful first year in operation, Dirigo Labs recently announced its second cohort of companies that will make their way through its 12-week accelerator program. “I’m excited to work with these folks, and we have two attractions to Maine from out of state, one from...
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
PHOTO: Maine police captain carries person from flooded road
WELLS, Maine - A police captain waded into floodwaters and carried a person to safety in Wells, Maine Friday morning.The coastal town's police department shared a photo of Capt. Kevin Chabot with someone in his arms, not far from a car surrounded by water.It happened on Mile Road, which connects Route 1 to the beach. Earlier, police posted a photo of the road closed because it was flooded out."Please avoid the coastal roads right now," police said at 9 a.m.
WMTW
Multiple rescues reported in Rumford flooding
RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department rescued multiple stranded people during road flooding Saturday morning. According to a post by the department, Routes 2 and 232 were both closed and impassible with standing water on the roadways. The department is asking the public to obey the road closures and not travel through flooded streets.
Rumford crews rescue multiple people stranded by flooding
RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department is reminding people not to ignore cones or signs indicating a road is closed because of flooding after several rescues Saturday morning. On Dec. 24 at 3 a.m., the department put out an alert on Facebook, asking people to avoid Route 232...
themainewire.com
Portland Career Advancement Program Excludes People With Wrong Skin Color: Superintendent
The school system in Maine’s largest city has been operating a résumé coaching program that is only available to people with the right color skin. Portland Schools System Superintendent Xavier E. Botana, who announced last week that he’s resigning earlier than he’d previously planned due to the school’s inability to pay hourly employees correctly, confirmed in an email that the school provides expert assistance to help employees advance in their careers — but only if they are not white.
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Union nurses at Maine Medical Center stripped of paid-leave benefits
PORTLAND, Maine — In a holiday-themed showing of disapproval, nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland compared hospital president Jeff Sanders and other management officials to "Scrooges" on Wednesday. Outside the south entrance of the hospital, nurses held a press conference, speaking out against their employer after their paid-leave...
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
