France 24
From foie gras to bûche de Noël: The essentials of a French holiday feast
Every year in France as elsewhere, people excitedly prepare well in advance for the Christmas and New Year’s festivities. As early as November, the avenues get all dressed up in tinsel and garlands of lights, and the streets are packed with holiday shoppers. The traiteurs (delicatessens) and butchers have...
On this day in history, Dec. 21, 1945, Gen. Patton dies in Germany after he was paralyzed in auto crash
General George S. Patton was paralyzed in an auto accident in Germany on Dec. 9, 1945, and died in a Heidelberg hospital 12 days later. His death spared conspiracy theories.
BBC
Two days of strikes set for 11 regional airports
Air travellers have been warned to expect disruption at 11 Scottish regional airports during two days of strikes announced for later this month. Unite said its members at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) would walk out on 19 and 22 December in a dispute over pay. The union said...
France 24
A look back at the major African news stories of 2022
From the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to coups d'état in Burkina Faso and the French military withdrawal from Mali, FRANCE 24 takes a look at some of the news highlights from Africa this year. The Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The year began with a bang on...
France 24
Prosecutors investigating racism as a motive in deadly attack on Paris Kurds
Paris prosecutors investigating a deadly shooting at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris said Saturday they were examining a possible racist motive for the attack as Kurdish activists and anti-racism groups gathered in the French capital in protest at the killings. Friday’s shooting in a bustling Paris neighbourhood killed three...
France 24
Clashes erupt in Paris after deadly attack at Kurdish centre
Clashes erupted in Paris on Friday as shocked members of the Kurdish community in Paris demanded justice after a deadly shooting attack killed three people at a Kurdish cultural centre. The suspect is known to the authorities for racist attacks, and was wounded in the face as he terrified the...
France 24
Violence erupts at protests against 'racist' attack on Kurds
Clashes broke out for a second day in Paris on Saturday between police and Kurdish protestors angry at the killing of three members of their community. Cars were overturned, at least one vehicle was burned, shop windows were damaged and small fires set alight near Place de la République, a traditional venue for demonstrations where Kurds earlier held a peaceful protest.
