Cumberland County, NC

1 dead, 2 injured in Cumberland County house fire

 4 days ago

A fire that broke out overnight in Cumberland County killed one person and injured two others, this one just outside of Fayetteville.

A heavy police presence blocked off Fields Road leading to the two-story home that was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.

As they fought the flames, firefighters discovered two people inside who were taken to a local hospital for treatment. A third person was unaccounted for and was later found dead at the home.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators say nothing appears to be suspicious.

If you have information regarding this fire, call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and ask for Arson Investigator R. Tyndall at (910) 677-5499 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS (8477).

This comes a day after a 6-year-old girl was killed in Cumberland County because of a fire and three others were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

