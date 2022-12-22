Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
wpde.com
'Momma it's a fire, Get up': Martin family devastated after loss of two sons and home
NORTH, S.C. (WACH) — An Orangeburg County family is mourning the loss of not only all of their belongings, but also the lives of two loved ones. Just three days ago, the family's home burnt to the ground, killing two people. Momma it's a fire get up, momma it's...
wpde.com
People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop
WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
wpde.com
Santee Cooper implements power outages every half hour due to freezing temps in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Unprecedented demand and other issues related to the arctic cold are threatening the reliability of the Santee Cooper electric grid, according to a release from Santee Cooper. As needed, Santee Cooper said the utility is implementing temporary managed and coordinated 30-minute rolling outages across their...
wpde.com
Florence issues boil water advisory
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Florence is issuing a boil water advisory after city staff identified a water main break on Christmas night. The advisory is expected to last into Monday, city staff said in a press release Sunday night. According to the release, city staff identified...
wpde.com
South Florence QB Sellers signs with Gamecocks
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Florence quarterback Lanorris Sellers is heading to South Carolina after signing with the Gamecocks Wednesday. The ABC 15 2022 Zoneman had been committed to Syracuse since the spring, but a late push by the Gamecocks was too much to pass up. South Carolina had...
