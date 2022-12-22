ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop

WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Florence issues boil water advisory

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Florence is issuing a boil water advisory after city staff identified a water main break on Christmas night. The advisory is expected to last into Monday, city staff said in a press release Sunday night. According to the release, city staff identified...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

South Florence QB Sellers signs with Gamecocks

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Florence quarterback Lanorris Sellers is heading to South Carolina after signing with the Gamecocks Wednesday. The ABC 15 2022 Zoneman had been committed to Syracuse since the spring, but a late push by the Gamecocks was too much to pass up. South Carolina had...
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy