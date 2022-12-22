Week 16 Fantasy Football Stats: New starting QBs for Cardinals, Colts & Eagles could mess up the fantasy playoffs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to provide one stat for all 32 NFL teams, and along the way the guys end up talking about games on Christmas Day, the running back market in free agency this offseason and the ranking of QBs if you were building a franchise right now.

Unlike most weeks, when the guys start with the best teams in the league and work down to the worst, they go from worst to first this week and uncover a few fantasy gems on the league’s worst teams along the way.

Find out which Broncos RB might just win your fantasy football playoff game this week, why a new QB in Indianapolis probably doesn’t boost the fantasy value of Michael Pittman, and which run defense has been on fire for the last month (the answer will surprise you!).

Matt and Dalton also check in on their Mike Evans vs. Gabe Davis bet, and conclude that they were both wrong and should’ve trusted their guts in the preseason instead of digging into the numbers.

Finally, the guys preview a very important (for playoff reasons) Thursday night game between the Jaguars and Jets and explain why it may not be a good game for fantasy managers.

00:45 NFL games on Christmas & Christmas Eve

02:40 Houston Texans

06:00 Chicago Bears

07:50 Los Angeles Rams

09:40 Denver Broncos

11:25 Arizona Cardinals

13:15 Indianapolis Colts

15:50 New Orleans Saints

19:05 Carolina Panthers

21:20 Atlanta Falcons

23:30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28:15 Pittsburgh Steelers

30:15 Las Vegas Raiders

31:45 Green Bay Packers

34:45 Cleveland Browns

35:55 Tennessee Titans

37:20 Seattle Seahawks

40:00 New England Patriots

42:50 Detroit Lions

44:25 Washington Commanders

45:35 Miami Dolphins

47:05 Los Angeles Chargers

49:55 New York Giants

50:50 Baltimore Ravens

52:05 San Francisco 49ers

55:00 Dallas Cowboys

56:45 Cincinnati Bengals

62:25 Minnesota Vikings

63:00 Kansas City Chiefs

65:10 Buffalo Bills

66:25 Philadelphia Eagles

68:45 TNF: Jaguars at Jets

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts