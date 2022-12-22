Read full article on original website
Russia responds to Zelenskyy's visit by accusing the U.S. of a proxy war in Ukraine
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from Washington, D.C. — having secured billions of dollars in U.S. aid and multiple standing ovations in Congress — the Kremlin was quick to criticize the trip. The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide an additional $1.85 billion in military...
NGOs are stopping work in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred their women staff
KABUL, Afghanistan — Three major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men...
Opinion: The light of Hanukkah shines in Ukraine
Many have compared President Zelenskyy's address to a joint session of Congress to the appearance Winston Churchill made 81 years ago. But I was reminded of when Churchill addressed the Canadian House of Commons a few days later. He said French generals who urged surrender to Germany had told their government, "'In three weeks England will have her neck wrung like a chicken.'"
Kurdish people protested in Paris after three were killed in a 'racist' shooting
PARIS — Members of France's Kurdish community and anti-racism activists joined together in mourning and anger on Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also...
Pope Francis laments the 'icy winds of war' buffeting humanity at Christmas
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war" buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as "senseless." At noon local time, Francis delivered the traditional...
Filipino workers in Dubai gather to celebrate Christmas far away from home
DUBAI — A life-size electric Santa Claus sways his hips back and forth outside a grocery store on Rigga Street in Dubai. It's Christmastime across this desert metropolis. Shops, malls and hotel lobbies are decked out in holiday decorations and fake snow for the season. Rigga Street is no...
These photos show how daily life continues as Kyiv enters its 2nd winter of war
Since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the country has been in a state of flux. Ukrainians have had to recalibrate their idea of what normal is monthly, weekly, daily — or even hourly. In the winter days immediately following the invasion, with a Russian...
