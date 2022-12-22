ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Relativity Space’s first 3D-printed rocket goes vertical for launch debut

Relativity Space’s first 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket has rolled out to the startup’s Florida pad and been raised vertical ahead of its launch debut. Founded in 2015, the private Los Angeles-based spaceflight company shipped its first complete rocket prototype to Florida in June 2022. Prior to that major milestone, Relativity qualified Terran 1’s orbital second stage at leased facilities located at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in southwest Mississippi, and – alongside a nosecone and interstage – arrived at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) more or less ready to fly.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Outsider.com

NASA’s Mars Mission Breaks Major Record With Ingenuity Helicopter

In the summer of 2020, NASA launched Percy (full name, Perseverance), a car-sized rover, as part of the Mars 2020 mission. For seven long months, Percy traveled through the vacuum of space, drifting among the stars toward the Red Planet with a small robotic helicopter fondly dubbed Ginny (Ingenuity) in tow.
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.The capsule passed within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the far side of the moon, using the lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 237,000-mile (380,000-kilometer) ride back to Earth. It spent a week in a wide, sweeping lunar orbit.Once emerging from behind the moon and regaining communication with flight controllers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter has just set a new flight record

NASA’s plucky Ingenuity helicopter set a new flight altitude record on Mars on Saturday. In a mission lasting 52 seconds, the 4-pound, 19-inch-tall machine reached a height of 46 feet over the martian surface while traveling a distance of 49 feet. An all-time high for the #MarsHelicopter!. Ingenuity completed...
myscience.org

Construction Begins on NASA’s Next-Generation Asteroid Hunter

NEO Surveyor is the first purpose-built space telescope that will advance NASA’s planetary defense efforts by finding and tracking hazardous near-Earth objects. A space telescope designed to search for the hardest-to-find asteroids and comets that stray into Earth’s orbital neighborhood, NASA’s Near-Earth Object Surveyor ( NEO Surveyor ) recently passed a rigorous technical and programmatic review. Now the mission is transitioning into the final design-and-fabrication phase and establishing its technical, cost, and schedule baseline.
WASHINGTON STATE
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Interesting Engineering

Transparent 'Grätzel' solar cells achieve a new efficiency record

Mesoscopic dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs), often known as the renowned Grätzel cells, were developed 32 years ago by Brian O'Regan and Michael Grätzel. DSCs use photosensitizers to turn light into electricity. According to a report by Euronews, researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) have discovered...
CNET

Mars Spacecraft Snaps Stunning, Swirling 'Christmas Craterscape'

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. The European Space Agency likes to explore the festive side of Mars around this time of year. A couple years ago, it shared a wild "angel" formation on the red planet. To celebrate in 2022, ESA released a scenic view it's calling a "Christmas craterscape."

Comments / 0

Community Policy