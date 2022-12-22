ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Astronomers Troubled by 'Unprecedented Brightness' of Huge BlueWalker 3 Satellite

A large satellite that’s designed to beam internet to consumer cell phones is now one of the brightest objects in the night sky—much to the chagrin of the astronomical community. Their concerns revolve around the prototype BlueWalker 3 satellite from Texas-based AST SpaceMobile. Earlier this month, BlueWalker 3...
Jalopnik

Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station

While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station. The launch of the 20-story Shenzhou-15 rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night local time, 10:08...
petapixel.com

Japan’s Private Moon Mission Captures Awe-Inspiring Photo of Earth

Japan’s Hakuto-R mission 1 captured this stunning view of planet Earth after it launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday. ispace, a Japanese space startup, tweeted out the first images taken by the tiny Hakuto-R lunar spacecraft that is currently en route to the Moon. “Initial checkout operations...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

NASA’s Mars Mission Breaks Major Record With Ingenuity Helicopter

In the summer of 2020, NASA launched Percy (full name, Perseverance), a car-sized rover, as part of the Mars 2020 mission. For seven long months, Percy traveled through the vacuum of space, drifting among the stars toward the Red Planet with a small robotic helicopter fondly dubbed Ginny (Ingenuity) in tow.
The Independent

NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.The capsule passed within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the far side of the moon, using the lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 237,000-mile (380,000-kilometer) ride back to Earth. It spent a week in a wide, sweeping lunar orbit.Once emerging from behind the moon and regaining communication with flight controllers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Digital Trends

NASA releases stunning hi-res moon images from Orion flyby

By all accounts, NASA’s Artemis I mission has been going extraordinarily well, setting up the space agency for a crewed landing on the lunar surface possibly as soon as 2025. The mission started on November 16 with the maiden flight of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Digital Trends

NASA shares Orion moon video on anniversary of iconic Earthrise image

NASA has shared some incredible footage showing Earth rising behind the moon. It was captured on November 28 as Orion orbited our nearest neighbor during the Artemis I test mission, which saw the first flight of NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. On Nov. 28, our Orion spacecraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

DART: The Impacts Of Slamming A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid

If an asteroid were hurling through space, making a beeline straight to Earth, how would humans prevent it from doing what it did to the dinosaurs? Would we bomb it? Would we shoot lasers at it like a scene from Hollywood's latest sci-fi flick? Well, the folks at NASA have designed and tested a theory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy