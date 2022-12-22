Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Astronomers Troubled by 'Unprecedented Brightness' of Huge BlueWalker 3 Satellite
A large satellite that’s designed to beam internet to consumer cell phones is now one of the brightest objects in the night sky—much to the chagrin of the astronomical community. Their concerns revolve around the prototype BlueWalker 3 satellite from Texas-based AST SpaceMobile. Earlier this month, BlueWalker 3...
Jalopnik
Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station
While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station. The launch of the 20-story Shenzhou-15 rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night local time, 10:08...
petapixel.com
Japan’s Private Moon Mission Captures Awe-Inspiring Photo of Earth
Japan’s Hakuto-R mission 1 captured this stunning view of planet Earth after it launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday. ispace, a Japanese space startup, tweeted out the first images taken by the tiny Hakuto-R lunar spacecraft that is currently en route to the Moon. “Initial checkout operations...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX launch delayed indefinitely; Virgin Orbit cancels funding round
Welcome to Edition 5.19 of the Rocket Report! Back from the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a lot of news to get to this week, including a report card on the SLS rocket's performance (excellent) and some wild and woolly news from north of the US border. Read on for more.
NASA’s Mars Mission Breaks Major Record With Ingenuity Helicopter
In the summer of 2020, NASA launched Percy (full name, Perseverance), a car-sized rover, as part of the Mars 2020 mission. For seven long months, Percy traveled through the vacuum of space, drifting among the stars toward the Red Planet with a small robotic helicopter fondly dubbed Ginny (Ingenuity) in tow.
Chinese rocket body disintegrates into big cloud of space junk
Part of a Chinese rocket that launched the Yunhai 3 satellite last month is now a debris cloud of around 350 pieces.
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.The capsule passed within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the far side of the moon, using the lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 237,000-mile (380,000-kilometer) ride back to Earth. It spent a week in a wide, sweeping lunar orbit.Once emerging from behind the moon and regaining communication with flight controllers...
BlueWalker 3, an enormous and bright communications satellite, is genuinely alarming astronomers
The night sky is a shared wilderness. On a dark night, away from the city lights, you can see the stars in the same way as your ancestors did centuries ago. You can see the Milky Way and the constellations associated with stories of mythical hunters, sisters and journeys. But...
Digital Trends
NASA releases stunning hi-res moon images from Orion flyby
By all accounts, NASA’s Artemis I mission has been going extraordinarily well, setting up the space agency for a crewed landing on the lunar surface possibly as soon as 2025. The mission started on November 16 with the maiden flight of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most...
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
Blue Origin space tourist launches: Live mission updates
Blue Origin's next space tourist mission hasn't yet been announced yet. Here are live updates of what we know.
The moon as it looked 50 years ago: Newly-remastered images from humanity's last lunar landing in December 1972 reveal the incredible view of Apollo 17 astronauts
It has been 50 years since man last set foot on the moon and to mark the occasion a series of newly-remastered images have been released. They capture in amazing detail what Apollo 17 astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt saw during their mission on December 7, 1972. It coincides...
NASA's DART spacecraft dislodged two million lbs of debris when it slammed into an asteroid
Earlier this year, NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid to demonstrate a planetary defense method that could one day be used to alter a large asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Since the impact event occurred, scientists have observed an unexpected double tail on the target asteroid...
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
SpaceX gives rival’s internet satellites ride to orbit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched internet satellites for a competitor Thursday, stepping in to help after the London-based OneWeb company halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. The Falcon rocket blasted off at sunset with 40 mini satellites bound for polar orbit. They will...
Digital Trends
NASA shares Orion moon video on anniversary of iconic Earthrise image
NASA has shared some incredible footage showing Earth rising behind the moon. It was captured on November 28 as Orion orbited our nearest neighbor during the Artemis I test mission, which saw the first flight of NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. On Nov. 28, our Orion spacecraft...
Rocket Lab now aims to launch 1st Electron booster from US soil on Dec. 13
The commercial launch company Rocket Lab will have to wait a few more days for its first-ever launch from U.S. soil due to bad weather.
NPR
DART: The Impacts Of Slamming A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid
If an asteroid were hurling through space, making a beeline straight to Earth, how would humans prevent it from doing what it did to the dinosaurs? Would we bomb it? Would we shoot lasers at it like a scene from Hollywood's latest sci-fi flick? Well, the folks at NASA have designed and tested a theory.
Space debris causes space station to move out of way, delays NASA astronaut spacewalk
Not for the first time, astronauts living on the International Space Station had to quickly change plans when space trash was tracking too close to the orbiting laboratory.
2022 in the Cosmos: a 'time machine' telescope, space explosions, and humanity's return to the Moon
From the top of the year to now, we’ve seen some absolutely stellar stories make headlines, and the momentum still hasn’t slowed down. Here’s a look back at 5 of the top space stories of 2022.
