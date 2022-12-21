ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Pasco deputies searching for missing endangered elderly woman

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered elderly woman after she was last seen early Monday morning. According to officials, Wanda Mercer, 77, was last seen around 6 a.m. in the Bea Ct. area of Land O’ Lakes. Mercer is described as 5 feet 3 […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County

A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tampa motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Tampa man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon after being struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 484 and County Road 467 around 2:09 p.m., troopers said. [TRENDING: More cold for...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Road ranger finds woman seriously injured on shoulder of I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers are investigating after a woman was found seriously injured on the side of Interstate 275 in Tampa on Christmas morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Sunday on the outside shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-275 just west of Dale Mabry Highway.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning. According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out. Police stated that a 37-year-old man was […]
PLANT CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Report says DUI suspect caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks

An arrest report indicates a drunk driving suspect from The Villages caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks when she left her car to be hit by a locomotive. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to two counts of driving under the influence. She remains free on bond.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages

Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
OCALA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida

8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy