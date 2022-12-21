Read full article on original website
Pasco deputies searching for missing endangered elderly woman
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered elderly woman after she was last seen early Monday morning. According to officials, Wanda Mercer, 77, was last seen around 6 a.m. in the Bea Ct. area of Land O’ Lakes. Mercer is described as 5 feet 3 […]
St. Pete man accused of killing person in January hit-and-run crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for killing a person during a hit-and-run crash back in January in St. Petersburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. After a long investigation that linked Jackson Schemel-Lawrence to the crash by video and forensic evidence, he was charged with...
Deputies: 1 vehicle involved in crash with train near Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One vehicle was involved in a crash with a train Monday night near the Winter Haven area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said there were no serious injuries reported. No further information has been released at this time. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay...
ocala-news.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County
A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Tampa family loses nearly everything, including 3 dogs, in fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa family lost nearly everything after a fire broke out inside their mobile home early Friday morning. Darlene Martelli said five people were inside the home at the time, including her 15-year-old daughter named Lenni. The teen said her older sister helped save her life.
Lakeland couple finds lost engagement ring in toilet after 21 years
"She came to me one day and said 'I think I lost my ring.' She said 'it was on the counter now it's gone and I think I may have flushed it down the toilet on accident.'" Nick recalled.
click orlando
Tampa motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Tampa man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon after being struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 484 and County Road 467 around 2:09 p.m., troopers said. [TRENDING: More cold for...
fox13news.com
Road ranger finds woman seriously injured on shoulder of I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers are investigating after a woman was found seriously injured on the side of Interstate 275 in Tampa on Christmas morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Sunday on the outside shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-275 just west of Dale Mabry Highway.
Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning. According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out. Police stated that a 37-year-old man was […]
Plant City Police Officer Arrested After DUI Crash On Christmas Eve
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Plant City Police Department officer has been relieved of duty following a DUI arrest Saturday afternoon, according to investigators. Gregory Nelsen was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at Riverview
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
Pinellas County sergeant demoted over hidden camera investigation
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office demoted a sergeant after investigators say he mishandled evidence at a video voyeurism crime scene. In August, a woman reported she found a hidden camera in her bedroom’s air conditioning vent. 10 Investigates got a hold of an...
villages-news.com
Report says DUI suspect caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks
An arrest report indicates a drunk driving suspect from The Villages caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks when she left her car to be hit by a locomotive. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to two counts of driving under the influence. She remains free on bond.
Freeze warning in parts of Tampa Bay lifted, NWS says
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning until 10 a.m. in parts of Tampa Bay.
villages-news.com
Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages
Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
WCJB
A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
Death investigation underway after violent inmates dies at Central Florida jail
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a registered sex offender after deputies said he violently attacked detention deputies at the South County Jail. Eric Nelson, 46, was arrested Dec. 23 by the Lakeland Police Department, which had responded to a...
Plant City officer relieved of duty after DUI arrest, police say
A Plant City police officer was relieved of duty following a DUI arrest on Christmas Eve, the police department said.
Safety Harbor community mourns loss of well-known restaurant owner
Business owners are raising money to donate to the Kinney family following the unexpected death of Whistle Top Grill and Bar owner Louis Kinney.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida
8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
