thecoinrise.com

BNB Chain has more Devs than Ethereum: Developer Claims

According to a developer’s tweet on December 22, the number of unique addresses on the BNB Chain has now surpassed Ethereum. “We want to thank our incredible community for coming along for the ride as we lay the groundwork for an even bigger year to come.”. The developer asserts...
Ren Protocol to Mint 180M Tokens to Fund its Ecosytem Growth

Ren, an open protocol that allows users to transfer digital assets from one blockchain to another, has announced a new proposal to mint 180 million tokens worth $10.8 million as a form of funding capital to cover current and future needs. The funds gotten from the minted tokens will be...
Buenos Aires Adjusts Law to make Crypto Mining Activity Taxable

The Argentine province of Buenos Aires has modified its tax laws to introduce cryptocurrency mining as a taxable activity in the new year. The modification could also see crypto staking as taxable. According to a document presented by Alex Kicillof, the governor of the state, it will now charge a...
OKX Releases Second PoR to Convince Jittery Investors

OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles has released another proof-of-reserve (PoR) to convince jittery investors. This comes only a month after the release of the first PoR and according to Haider Rafique, chief marketing officer at OKX, this might remain a trend as the company plans to publish its PoR every month.
DeFi Startup Pods Raises $5.6M in Seed Round

Pods, a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) firm based in Sao Paulo, Brazil has announced that it has received $5.6 million from a seed funding round conducted earlier this year. The company made the announcement via a blog post and according to the release, the funds raised are expected to be used to develop unique products for crypto assets.
Smart Contracts Coming Soon to Ripple

The XRP Ledger will soon have a crucial feature, according to the former chief developer advocate of San Francisco-based payments company Ripple (XRPL). An anonymous Twitter user asserted that the payments network XRP has no use cases. After which Matt Hamilton, a member of Ripple, responded. Hamilton claims that XRP...
BoE Official Requests that Crypto be Regulated to Protect Retail Investors

The efforts of authorities to protect investors have been heightened by the abrupt collapse of the FTX exchange. Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England for Financial Stability stated in an interview with Sky News that crypto investors need protection because the crypto market could pose a danger in the future.
60% of NFT Trading Volume was Reportedly Wash Trading

According to a recent research by blockchain analytics company Dune, wash transactions accounted for about 60% of this year’s non-fungible token (NFT) trading volumes. Wash trading involves transactions of digital assets on trading platforms, such as fungible or non-fungible tokens, with the goal of increasing transaction volumes due to the high level of competition in the market and the regular introduction of new platforms.
Bitcoin Mining Companies Amass $4B Debt in 2022

Public Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies have had it very rough this year and it did not get any better in the end. The industry is currently encumbered with a huge debt of $4 billion after undertaking massive loans in the bullish year of 2021 compared to a bearish 2022 market. According to BTC mining data analytics by Hashrate Index, the top 10 mining companies in the industry collectively owe $2.6 billion.
Paxos Reclaims $20M Worth of Gold Tokens Withheld by FTX Hacker

There is yet again hope for investors in the crypto market as Paxos Trust Company, a regulated blockchain platform announced that it has reclaimed $20 million worth of Paxos Gold (PAXG)Tokens that were stolen by a hacker in the defunct FTX exchange. Security firm, PeckShieldAlert reported on a Twitter thread...

