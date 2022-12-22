Read full article on original website
Bullish Calls Off SPAC Deal With Far Peak Acquisition
Peter Thiel-backed cryptocurrency exchange Bullish has decided against going public after the termination of its supposed partnership with the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Far Peak Acquisition Corporation. Bullish claimed to have reached a mutual agreement with Far Peak to terminate the partnerships, as such, no more merger deal. The...
Buenos Aires Adjusts Law to make Crypto Mining Activity Taxable
The Argentine province of Buenos Aires has modified its tax laws to introduce cryptocurrency mining as a taxable activity in the new year. The modification could also see crypto staking as taxable. According to a document presented by Alex Kicillof, the governor of the state, it will now charge a...
Ren Protocol to Mint 180M Tokens to Fund its Ecosytem Growth
Ren, an open protocol that allows users to transfer digital assets from one blockchain to another, has announced a new proposal to mint 180 million tokens worth $10.8 million as a form of funding capital to cover current and future needs. The funds gotten from the minted tokens will be...
BNB Chain has more Devs than Ethereum: Developer Claims
According to a developer’s tweet on December 22, the number of unique addresses on the BNB Chain has now surpassed Ethereum. “We want to thank our incredible community for coming along for the ride as we lay the groundwork for an even bigger year to come.”. The developer asserts...
60% of NFT Trading Volume was Reportedly Wash Trading
According to a recent research by blockchain analytics company Dune, wash transactions accounted for about 60% of this year’s non-fungible token (NFT) trading volumes. Wash trading involves transactions of digital assets on trading platforms, such as fungible or non-fungible tokens, with the goal of increasing transaction volumes due to the high level of competition in the market and the regular introduction of new platforms.
OKX Releases Second PoR to Convince Jittery Investors
OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles has released another proof-of-reserve (PoR) to convince jittery investors. This comes only a month after the release of the first PoR and according to Haider Rafique, chief marketing officer at OKX, this might remain a trend as the company plans to publish its PoR every month.
FTX Paid for Blockfolio Purchase in FTT Tokens: Report
According to reports, the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX paid 94% of the $84 million purchase price of a majority stake in Blockfolio in FTT tokens. The trading site Blockfolio was acquired by FTX in 2020 using virtually exclusively FTT tokens, according to a recent Bloomberg report. The agreement was funded...
Bitcoin Mining Companies Amass $4B Debt in 2022
Public Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies have had it very rough this year and it did not get any better in the end. The industry is currently encumbered with a huge debt of $4 billion after undertaking massive loans in the bullish year of 2021 compared to a bearish 2022 market. According to BTC mining data analytics by Hashrate Index, the top 10 mining companies in the industry collectively owe $2.6 billion.
Tron Founder Justin Sun was a Client of Valkyrie Investments
As per the reports, one of the wealthiest individuals in the cryptocurrency industry, Justin Sun, has a sizable portion of his bitcoin (BTC) kept at the American-based Valkyrie Investments. According to a confidential financial document examined by CoinDesk, at one point in August, the cryptocurrency kingpin seemed to have more...
Paxos Reclaims $20M Worth of Gold Tokens Withheld by FTX Hacker
There is yet again hope for investors in the crypto market as Paxos Trust Company, a regulated blockchain platform announced that it has reclaimed $20 million worth of Paxos Gold (PAXG)Tokens that were stolen by a hacker in the defunct FTX exchange. Security firm, PeckShieldAlert reported on a Twitter thread...
