Rock Hill, SC

WBTV

CMPD investigating death in northeast Charlotte on Christmas morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road near the University area in northeast Charlotte where a man was found with life-threatening injuries around 8 a.m. He had appeared to suffer head trauma, police told WBTV.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wpde.com

SC firefighter killed after deadly crash 2 days before Christmas

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A firefighter with the Rock Hill Fire Dept. mourned the loss of one of their own after a deadly crash in York County just before Christmas. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was on his way to work when the crash happened on Friday, Dec. 23, the Rock Hill Fire Dept. said.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Queen City News

People

Mom of Missing N.C. Girl Allegedly Waited Weeks to Tell Police Because She Feared Husband's Reaction

Madalina Cojocari was reported missing on Dec. 15, but her mom says she last saw her on Nov. 23 A Cornelius, N.C., woman accused of waiting three weeks to report her 11-year-old daughter missing claimed to police that she failed to come forward sooner because she was afraid of her husband's reaction, multiple outlets report. Diana Cojocari, 37, told police she "believed her husband put her family in danger," according to an arrest sheet reviewed by WBTV.com, and claimed she had no idea where her daughter, Madalina Cojocari, might...
CORNELIUS, NC
kool1027.com

Arrest Made in October Homicide

According the KC Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in an investigation that started with a missing persons report in Lancaster County. On December 22, 2022, credible information said that the missing person was killed on Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw County. Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office says that through interview, 20 year old Ryan Thomas Edgerton told investigators that he shot the victim and then buried victim in Lee County. Edgerton then took investigators to the burial site, where the victim was discovered. According the KC Coroner David West, an autopsy has been ordered for 18 year old James Arron Dobbs. Ryan Edgerton is in the Kershaw County Detention Center and will be charged with murder.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Driver flees from single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road. Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard […]
WOODRUFF, SC
WCNC

CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC

