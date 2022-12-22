According the KC Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in an investigation that started with a missing persons report in Lancaster County. On December 22, 2022, credible information said that the missing person was killed on Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw County. Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office says that through interview, 20 year old Ryan Thomas Edgerton told investigators that he shot the victim and then buried victim in Lee County. Edgerton then took investigators to the burial site, where the victim was discovered. According the KC Coroner David West, an autopsy has been ordered for 18 year old James Arron Dobbs. Ryan Edgerton is in the Kershaw County Detention Center and will be charged with murder.

