Related
Detectives investigate Christmas Eve homicide in NC
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide in the Providence Division.
WBTV
CMPD investigating death in northeast Charlotte on Christmas morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road near the University area in northeast Charlotte where a man was found with life-threatening injuries around 8 a.m. He had appeared to suffer head trauma, police told WBTV.
wpde.com
SC firefighter killed after deadly crash 2 days before Christmas
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A firefighter with the Rock Hill Fire Dept. mourned the loss of one of their own after a deadly crash in York County just before Christmas. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was on his way to work when the crash happened on Friday, Dec. 23, the Rock Hill Fire Dept. said.
New photos released in search for missing NC girl
Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
WBTV
CMPD investigating death in University City area Christmas morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road in the University City area where a man was found with life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital...
'God blessed my heart.' 9-year-old loses eye in shooting asks for new one for Christmas, and got it
"Most kids are asking for toys. He's asking for an eye," said his mother, Mary Jackson."
Christmas morning death investigation underway in NE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop. A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported […]
Mom of Missing N.C. Girl Allegedly Waited Weeks to Tell Police Because She Feared Husband's Reaction
Madalina Cojocari was reported missing on Dec. 15, but her mom says she last saw her on Nov. 23 A Cornelius, N.C., woman accused of waiting three weeks to report her 11-year-old daughter missing claimed to police that she failed to come forward sooner because she was afraid of her husband's reaction, multiple outlets report. Diana Cojocari, 37, told police she "believed her husband put her family in danger," according to an arrest sheet reviewed by WBTV.com, and claimed she had no idea where her daughter, Madalina Cojocari, might...
“Devastated” Missing North Carolina girl’s family sends letter to community
The family of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the missing girl in Cornelius, says they’re “devastated” and “heartbroken.”
kool1027.com
Arrest Made in October Homicide
According the KC Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in an investigation that started with a missing persons report in Lancaster County. On December 22, 2022, credible information said that the missing person was killed on Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw County. Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office says that through interview, 20 year old Ryan Thomas Edgerton told investigators that he shot the victim and then buried victim in Lee County. Edgerton then took investigators to the burial site, where the victim was discovered. According the KC Coroner David West, an autopsy has been ordered for 18 year old James Arron Dobbs. Ryan Edgerton is in the Kershaw County Detention Center and will be charged with murder.
Police investigating homicide on Christmas Day in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Officers are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Christmas Day, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD responded to an assist MEDIC call on the 2900 block of Beard Road shortly before 8 a.m. Police said a man was found seriously hurt on Beard Road near...
‘Heartbreaking’: Gastonia church destroyed after Christmas Day fire
GASTONIA, N.C. — Firefighters with the Gastonia Fire Department responded to a church fire on the 4700 block of York Road on Sunday. The fire started at about 3 p.m. at The Place Church after Christmas Day church services were done. “The last service was a great service,” said...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
WSPA 7News
Driver flees from single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road. Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard […]
WCNC
CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
WBTV
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. According to officials, a fire at Providence Place Church at 4007 York Highway began at 3:04 p.m. on...
Statesville woman found dead days after car flipped over bridge railing, landed in river, troopers say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 26-year-old woman was found dead two days after her car flipped over a bridge railing and landed in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol said troopers responded to investigate a crash around 3:10 p.m. on December 24 […]
House fire in south Charlotte causes $230k damage and displaces residents of three homes
CHARLOTTE — A house fire in south Charlotte has caused about $230,000 in damage and has displaced the residents of three homes. Charlotte Fire Department responded to a working structure fire call on the 17000 block of Westmil Lane around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning. Responding firefighters were met with...
WBTV
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Christmas Eve in southwest Charlotte. Police responded to a shooting on Rexford Road inside the Marriott Hotel. A male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Main...
The Holiday Spirit: Newborns, parents celebrate away from home in Rock Hill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns were in the holiday spirit this weekend with their parents away from home and at an area hospital to celebrate Christmas weekend. Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill hosted the weekend event for families and an opportunity for parents to show off their new additions. “The birth of […]
