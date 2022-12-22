ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airway Heights, WA

River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
SPOKANE, WA
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel

As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
SPOKANE, WA
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager

COEUR D'ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Semi-truck with a broken axel blocking Highway 2

SPOKANE, Wash. – A semi-truck with a broken axel is blocking the right lane of westbound U.S. Route 2, near the I-90 interchange in Spokane.   The Washington Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use caution through the area, slow down and make sure to drive for conditions.
SPOKANE, WA
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Domestic Incident in Medical Lake

MEDICAL LAKE, WA - A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for murder in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from a deadly domestic incident in Medical Lake, WA. On Friday, December 23, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 200...
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time.
SPOKANE, WA
Crash blocks I-90 eastbound at Division St. in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes were blocked by a crash around lunchtime Friday on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 (I-90) near Division St. in Spokane. Traffic was being diverted off at Division, but vehicles merging from the middle and fast lanes created a long back-up around noon. It began snowing early Friday morning, in single-digit temperatures. Snow was expected...
SPOKANE, WA
North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Mt. Spokane closed due to extreme cold

SPOKANE, Wash. – Mt. Spokane is closed for Thursday, Dec. 23 due to the extreme cold. According to their official website, the wind chill has created unsafe conditions for staff, ski patrol, skiers, and snowboarders. The site will reopen on Friday, Dec. 23.
SPOKANE, WA
Weather stalls travel at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday – And we're now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today. There are more...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

