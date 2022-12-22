Read full article on original website
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
KHQ Right Now
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel
As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
Spokane Police Department gifts bedding, school supplies to Ukrainian refugees
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is helping out those in need this holiday season. With the help of their K9 unit, SPD found out that there were Ukrainian refugees were at an old SPD training site. SPD also found out they needed linen and school supplies for children there. SPD was able to buy more than 100 bedding...
Semi-truck with a broken axel blocking Highway 2
SPOKANE, Wash. – A semi-truck with a broken axel is blocking the right lane of westbound U.S. Route 2, near the I-90 interchange in Spokane. The Washington Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use caution through the area, slow down and make sure to drive for conditions.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Domestic Incident in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, WA - A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for murder in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from a deadly domestic incident in Medical Lake, WA. On Friday, December 23, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 200...
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time.
Local non-profit helps make season bright at assisted-living facility
SPOKANE, Wash – Having to spend Christmas alone is a harsh reality for some living in assisted living facilities, meaning no Christmas gifts and little holiday cheer. With the help of one non-profit, the people at one Spokane facility are getting their Christmas wishes fulfilled. When making your Christmas wish list, you might ask for a new watch or the...
Crash blocks I-90 eastbound at Division St. in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes were blocked by a crash around lunchtime Friday on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 (I-90) near Division St. in Spokane. Traffic was being diverted off at Division, but vehicles merging from the middle and fast lanes created a long back-up around noon. It began snowing early Friday morning, in single-digit temperatures. Snow was expected...
North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KREM
The South Hill Grill announces last day before moving to new location
SPOKANE, Wash. — The South Hill Grill announced their last day at the 29th Ave location would be on Saturday, December 24th. They will be open all day on Christmas Eve. The restaurant will then move and transition into its new location on 57th Ave, taking place of the Rock City Grill.
Boots Bakery asked to vacate current Main Ave. location after 10 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Boots Bakery, a vegan bakery in Spokane, announced Tuesday they will be moving locations after 10 years at their Main Avenue location. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the bakery owners said they were being forced to move from their current location, sharing a letter from their landlord.
KREM
Suspect in Medical Lake murder arrested for second-degree murder
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that left one man dead in Medical Lake on Friday. A 24-year-old woman is charged with second-degree and unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to the man's death. Deputies responded to reports of...
koze.com
Mt. Spokane closed due to extreme cold
SPOKANE, Wash. – Mt. Spokane is closed for Thursday, Dec. 23 due to the extreme cold. According to their official website, the wind chill has created unsafe conditions for staff, ski patrol, skiers, and snowboarders. The site will reopen on Friday, Dec. 23.
Weather stalls travel at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday – And we’re now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today. There are more...
Here’s how the holidays will impact City closures in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – As you celebrate the holidays with your friends and family, it doesn’t hurt to plan ahead. Here is how the holidays will impact operations in the City of Spokane. Spokane City Hall will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 to observe the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Garbage and crubside recycling will go on...
inlander.com
About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud. Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston. For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn...
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
