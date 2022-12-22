Musk's Twitter briefly suspends Inlander reporter for alt-right reporting. Plus, anti-abortion group gets fined, and Camp Hope gets a reprieve.

SPOKANE, Wash. – “I always knew that at some point I wanted to be a foster mom.”Providing local foster children with a safe home where they can grow up constantly showered with love is a lifelong dream for 30-year-old Katrina ‘Katie’ Strickland.However, there were hurdles she had to overcome to fulfill that dream.”I was born at 22 weeks, I weighed 2 pounds 2 ounces, then I was placed into the foster care system,” Katie said.Once a miracle baby, Katie is now a miraculous mom. It’s difficult enough to raise two children under the age of four, but Katie has had to overcome additional obstacles on her mission to foster children, because she’s been legally blind since birth.”I have no central vision, less than 50 percent of my peripheral vision, and a lot of scar tissue in my eye,” she explained.But this supermom has only heart, and no excuses. “My mom always raised me to do anything I set my mind to,” she said. “I was never told, ‘You can’t do that because you can’t see.'”This can-do attitude was one shared with the love of her life, Ryan, a visually impaired man she met after moving to Spokane in 2017.”Ryan and I were the first couple in the state of Washington who were blind or visually impaired to become foster parents, so we had to break down a lot of barriers,” she said, “a lot of red tape that says just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t be a parent.”We got to be parents, and we got to be parents together.”But just weeks after becoming Washington’s first visually impaired foster parents, the unthinkable happened. “Ryan passed away October 29, 2017,” said Katie. “My whole life had been turned upside down.”Though she’d lost her husband and best friend, Katie was determined to carry on their mission. “Ryan would have wanted me to continue.”She re-licensed herself as a single, and visually impaired, foster mom. And now, she’s raising two foster children in her apartment. While fulfilling and rewarding, it isn’t always easy, with unique challenges she has to overcome.”I think the biggest hurdle I face as someone who is visually impaired is the transportation,” Katie said. “I cannot just jump in my car and take my kid to a doctor’s appointment. That’s a 5-minute drive for me that might be an hour walk.”Katie says when her mother isn’t available to help out with transportation, she’ll spend hours on the bus to get her kids to their school. Alene Alexander, the program director at Embrace Washington, said that’s why her foster organization wants to share Katie’s story: so the community can pitch in and help Katie get around. “She’s visually impaired and hast wo children and a double stroller, you can imagine what it must be like for her to get on a bus right now,” Alexander said. “So we were hoping that somehow, we can reach out to the community for donations to help her get an Uber or a Lyft to her appointments.”In spite of the challenges, Katie has only gratitude for this opportunity to be a mom, and in turn honor her late husband and her own foster-turned-adoptive mom.”Fostering is not for everybody,” she said. But for Katie?”It is the best, hardest, best thing I have ever done,” she beamed. “It’s been just over four years now that I’ve been licensed, and it’s been a rollercoaster, but I wouldn’t change it for the world!”In a moment sure to bring tears of joy, Katie hopes to finalize adopting her eldest foster child in 2023.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO