Musk's Twitter briefly suspends Inlander reporter for alt-right reporting. Plus, anti-abortion group gets fined, and Camp Hope gets a reprieve.

Mr Rasputin
3d ago
Musk reinstated the Inlander after discovering that nobody reads it. Although, circulation does increase during winter months.... largely due to the need for fire starting material.
5
ADAMantiumBomb
3d ago
Interesting! 🤔 The 'Inlander' seems more Alt-Left, Pro-Establishment in my opinion, that's why I stopped consuming there content! 😒
2
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
FOX 28 Spokane
Miracle baby becomes miraculous mom as first blind foster parent in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – “I always knew that at some point I wanted to be a foster mom.”Providing local foster children with a safe home where they can grow up constantly showered with love is a lifelong dream for 30-year-old Katrina ‘Katie’ Strickland.However, there were hurdles she had to overcome to fulfill that dream.”I was born at 22 weeks, I weighed 2 pounds 2 ounces, then I was placed into the foster care system,” Katie said.Once a miracle baby, Katie is now a miraculous mom. It’s difficult enough to raise two children under the age of four, but Katie has had to overcome additional obstacles on her mission to foster children, because she’s been legally blind since birth.”I have no central vision, less than 50 percent of my peripheral vision, and a lot of scar tissue in my eye,” she explained.But this supermom has only heart, and no excuses. “My mom always raised me to do anything I set my mind to,” she said. “I was never told, ‘You can’t do that because you can’t see.'”This can-do attitude was one shared with the love of her life, Ryan, a visually impaired man she met after moving to Spokane in 2017.”Ryan and I were the first couple in the state of Washington who were blind or visually impaired to become foster parents, so we had to break down a lot of barriers,” she said, “a lot of red tape that says just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t be a parent.”We got to be parents, and we got to be parents together.”But just weeks after becoming Washington’s first visually impaired foster parents, the unthinkable happened. “Ryan passed away October 29, 2017,” said Katie. “My whole life had been turned upside down.”Though she’d lost her husband and best friend, Katie was determined to carry on their mission. “Ryan would have wanted me to continue.”She re-licensed herself as a single, and visually impaired, foster mom. And now, she’s raising two foster children in her apartment. While fulfilling and rewarding, it isn’t always easy, with unique challenges she has to overcome.”I think the biggest hurdle I face as someone who is visually impaired is the transportation,” Katie said. “I cannot just jump in my car and take my kid to a doctor’s appointment. That’s a 5-minute drive for me that might be an hour walk.”Katie says when her mother isn’t available to help out with transportation, she’ll spend hours on the bus to get her kids to their school. Alene Alexander, the program director at Embrace Washington, said that’s why her foster organization wants to share Katie’s story: so the community can pitch in and help Katie get around. “She’s visually impaired and hast wo children and a double stroller, you can imagine what it must be like for her to get on a bus right now,” Alexander said. “So we were hoping that somehow, we can reach out to the community for donations to help her get an Uber or a Lyft to her appointments.”In spite of the challenges, Katie has only gratitude for this opportunity to be a mom, and in turn honor her late husband and her own foster-turned-adoptive mom.”Fostering is not for everybody,” she said. But for Katie?”It is the best, hardest, best thing I have ever done,” she beamed. “It’s been just over four years now that I’ve been licensed, and it’s been a rollercoaster, but I wouldn’t change it for the world!”In a moment sure to bring tears of joy, Katie hopes to finalize adopting her eldest foster child in 2023.
Spokane Police Department gifts bedding, school supplies to Ukrainian refugees
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is helping out those in need this holiday season. With the help of their K9 unit, SPD found out that there were Ukrainian refugees were at an old SPD training site. SPD also found out they needed linen and school supplies for children there. SPD was able to buy more than 100 bedding...
Woman discovers her longtime housekeeper is her cousin after submitting DNA
SPOKANE, Washington — Thanks to a DNA-matching app, Marianne Bornhoft can claim the gift of cousins this Christmas. The newfound relatives are closer than she could have imagined. Two weeks after her mother’s death on Oct. 18, Bornhoft felt a tug to look on 23andMe app, where she had submitted her DNA previously. After launching it, she noticed a new and familiar name – Lyndia Danielson – DNA-matched as her cousin. For 16 years, Bornhoft has employed Danielson as her housekeeper, and they became friends....
Semi-truck with a broken axel blocking Highway 2
SPOKANE, Wash. – A semi-truck with a broken axel is blocking the right lane of westbound U.S. Route 2, near the I-90 interchange in Spokane. The Washington Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use caution through the area, slow down and make sure to drive for conditions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
koze.com
Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office
POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
spokanefavs.com
Faith organizations, government team up to provide beds at Spokane’s Trent homeless shelter
Faith organizations, government team up to provide beds at Spokane’s Trent homeless shelter. This news story was made possible by contributions to FāVS from readers like you. Thank you. News story by John McCallum. Thanks to some quick coordination between government and faith-based institutions, some homeless in Spokane...
KREM
Investments into North Idaho College face problems as accreditation is questioned
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Tony Stewart knows more than most about thorny property issues in Coeur d’Alene. In the 1970s, Stewart led the fight to prevent the construction of condos on Yap-Keehn-Um Beach, the 3,400-foot stretch of waterfront adjacent to the North Idaho College campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Weather stalls travel at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday – And we’re now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today. There are more...
proclaimerscv.com
$4 Million Stimulus For Old Utility Expenses, Taxes 28 More Households
$4 Million Stimulus For Old Utility Expenses, Taxes 28 More Households. $4 million in American Rescue Plan money was used by Spokane City to remove past-due utility bills for consumers experiencing financial difficulties. More than 8,600 city citizens did not pay their utility bills, collectively owing about an amount of...
Does anyone know where can I set crawfish traps in Spokane?
I'm from Louisiana. Love crawfish and catching them. Not to save money because the work involved is a lot. Anyone know specific areas/roads I can catch them in Spokane? I probably wouldn't start setting out traps until March.
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Does anybody know the places to donate clothes in Spokane?
Does anybody know where to donate clothes in Spokane? I don’t have a car to drive around so I’ll be walking with a bag of clothes. I see clothing donation boxes but they seem shady like some green city project company that has no info online.
Greg South hired as interim NIC president, Nick Swayne remains on administrative leave
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College now has two presidents — one on administrative leave and a newly hired interim president, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. By a vote of 3-2, trustees approved an employment contract for Greg South to serve as...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week. Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice...
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s just never ending’: Mail carrier speaks on the thousands of packages piling up at USPS facilities
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amidst the surge of online shopping this holiday season, thousands of packages are piling up in mailrooms across the region, with a depleting number of hands available to deliver them. Zachary Steel is one of seven mail carriers at his Post Office branch, who spoke with...
police1.com
Jury awards $19.5M to former Wash. sheriff's deputy and his wife in defamation case
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has to pay a former Sheriff's Office deputy and his wife $19.5 million in damages after a Superior Court jury on Friday determined he was wrongfully fired and defamed by Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. Knezovich fired Sgt. Jeff Thurman in 2019. In a news conference,...
Wash. Couple Accused of Murdering Girl, 8, Then Driving to S.D. with Body in U-Haul Trailer
Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested by police in Mitchell, S.D. A Washington State couple is accused of murdering the woman's 8-year-old daughter, then driving to South Dakota where police discovered the girl's body in the back of a U-Haul trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested by police in Mitchell, S.D., according to a release from police in Airway Heights, Wash. According to the release, the couple allegedly admitted to Mitchell police that their U-Haul trailer "contained a coffin with Miller's...
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
