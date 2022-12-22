ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Musk's Twitter briefly suspends Inlander reporter for alt-right reporting. Plus, anti-abortion group gets fined, and Camp Hope gets a reprieve.

 4 days ago
Mr Rasputin
3d ago

Musk reinstated the Inlander after discovering that nobody reads it. Although, circulation does increase during winter months.... largely due to the need for fire starting material.

ADAMantiumBomb
3d ago

Interesting! 🤔 The 'Inlander' seems more Alt-Left, Pro-Establishment in my opinion, that's why I stopped consuming there content! 😒

eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager

COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Miracle baby becomes miraculous mom as first blind foster parent in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – “I always knew that at some point I wanted to be a foster mom.”Providing local foster children with a safe home where they can grow up constantly showered with love is a lifelong dream for 30-year-old Katrina ‘Katie’ Strickland.However, there were hurdles she had to overcome to fulfill that dream.”I was born at 22 weeks, I weighed 2 pounds 2 ounces, then I was placed into the foster care system,” Katie said.Once a miracle baby, Katie is now a miraculous mom. It’s difficult enough to raise two children under the age of four, but Katie has had to overcome additional obstacles on her mission to foster children, because she’s been legally blind since birth.”I have no central vision, less than 50 percent of my peripheral vision, and a lot of scar tissue in my eye,” she explained.But this supermom has only heart, and no excuses. “My mom always raised me to do anything I set my mind to,” she said. “I was never told, ‘You can’t do that because you can’t see.'”This can-do attitude was one shared with the love of her life, Ryan, a visually impaired man she met after moving to Spokane in 2017.”Ryan and I were the first couple in the state of Washington who were blind or visually impaired to become foster parents, so we had to break down a lot of barriers,” she said, “a lot of red tape that says just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t be a parent.”We got to be parents, and we got to be parents together.”But just weeks after becoming Washington’s first visually impaired foster parents, the unthinkable happened. “Ryan passed away October 29, 2017,” said Katie. “My whole life had been turned upside down.”Though she’d lost her husband and best friend, Katie was determined to carry on their mission. “Ryan would have wanted me to continue.”She re-licensed herself as a single, and visually impaired, foster mom. And now, she’s raising two foster children in her apartment. While fulfilling and rewarding, it isn’t always easy, with unique challenges she has to overcome.”I think the biggest hurdle I face as someone who is visually impaired is the transportation,” Katie said. “I cannot just jump in my car and take my kid to a doctor’s appointment. That’s a 5-minute drive for me that might be an hour walk.”Katie says when her mother isn’t available to help out with transportation, she’ll spend hours on the bus to get her kids to their school. Alene Alexander, the program director at Embrace Washington, said that’s why her foster organization wants to share Katie’s story: so the community can pitch in and help Katie get around. “She’s visually impaired and hast wo children and a double stroller, you can imagine what it must be like for her to get on a bus right now,” Alexander said. “So we were hoping that somehow, we can reach out to the community for donations to help her get an Uber or a Lyft to her appointments.”In spite of the challenges, Katie has only gratitude for this opportunity to be a mom, and in turn honor her late husband and her own foster-turned-adoptive mom.”Fostering is not for everybody,” she said. But for Katie?”It is the best, hardest, best thing I have ever done,” she beamed. “It’s been just over four years now that I’ve been licensed, and it’s been a rollercoaster, but I wouldn’t change it for the world!”In a moment sure to bring tears of joy, Katie hopes to finalize adopting her eldest foster child in 2023.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Woman discovers her longtime housekeeper is her cousin after submitting DNA

SPOKANE, Washington — Thanks to a DNA-matching app, Marianne Bornhoft can claim the gift of cousins this Christmas. The newfound relatives are closer than she could have imagined. Two weeks after her mother’s death on Oct. 18, Bornhoft felt a tug to look on 23andMe app, where she had submitted her DNA previously. After launching it, she noticed a new and familiar name – Lyndia Danielson – DNA-matched as her cousin. For 16 years, Bornhoft has employed Danielson as her housekeeper, and they became friends....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Semi-truck with a broken axel blocking Highway 2

SPOKANE, Wash. – A semi-truck with a broken axel is blocking the right lane of westbound U.S. Route 2, near the I-90 interchange in Spokane.   The Washington Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use caution through the area, slow down and make sure to drive for conditions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office

POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Weather stalls travel at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday – And we’re now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today. There are more...
SPOKANE, WA
proclaimerscv.com

$4 Million Stimulus For Old Utility Expenses, Taxes 28 More Households

$4 Million Stimulus For Old Utility Expenses, Taxes 28 More Households. $4 million in American Rescue Plan money was used by Spokane City to remove past-due utility bills for consumers experiencing financial difficulties. More than 8,600 city citizens did not pay their utility bills, collectively owing about an amount of...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
webcenterfairbanks.com

Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week. Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice...
SPOKANE, WA
People

Wash. Couple Accused of Murdering Girl, 8, Then Driving to S.D. with Body in U-Haul Trailer

Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested by police in Mitchell, S.D. A Washington State couple is accused of murdering the woman's 8-year-old daughter, then driving to South Dakota where police discovered the girl's body in the back of a U-Haul trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested by police in Mitchell, S.D., according to a release from police in Airway Heights, Wash. According to the release, the couple allegedly admitted to Mitchell police that their U-Haul trailer "contained a coffin with Miller's...
MITCHELL, SD
KHQ Right Now

Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

