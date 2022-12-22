ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wkdzradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

West Kentucky Crews Prepare For Another Round Of Snow Overnight

After getting a brief break from their snow-fighting efforts, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing to respond to another round of winter weather overnight into Monday. An overnight clipper system could drop an inch or more of additional snow on parts of the region. The KYTC District...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland late last week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are back out on roadways early Monday morning, December 26. KYTC said crews started spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots around 5 a.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

NEW Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Friday and Saturday

A new Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for our area to cover the rest of the day Friday through mid-afternoon Saturday. This was prompted when the Wind Chill Warning expired at 1 PM Friday. The wind chill will remain cold enough to be considered dangerous at least through Friday afternoon. The only difference between the Warning and Advisory is the level of cold. The Warning was meant to address wind chills -20 to -30, and the Advisory is meant to alert you to wind chills -10 to -20. By Saturday afternoon wind chills should be up to single digits above and below zero, no longer requiring an Advisory.
LOUISVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night

Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Gov. Beshear holds briefing on winter weather

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Saturday morning to discuss the cold winter weather. During his briefing, Governor Beshear stated to stay home and stay off the roads as much as possible while crews help clear the roadways. Governor Beshear stated there are currently 43,239 power...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

First Call For Monday Snowfall

Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Kentucky preps for winter storm

As the weather starts to calm down tonight, you may be wondering what the city of Cape will be doing to clean up now that the storm has settled. A Cape Girardeau kindergarten teacher finds a special way to honor one of her students, and help others at the same time.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm and Brutal Cold Moving In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major winter storm/blizzard is working into the Ohio Valley today and is bringing some of the worst winter weather you are ever going to find here in Kentucky. Several inches of wind whipped snow will be accompanied by life-threatening cold and wind chills. A Winter...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Try to avoid driving through the weekend

SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – After a winter storm goes through the area, roads still prove to be unsafe. In an interview with trooper Daniel Priddy of the Kentucky State Police, several accidents occurred on I-65 the morning of Dec. 23. Priddy said, “I talked to some officers this morning,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the state’s response to the winter storm during a briefing Friday morning:. Kentucky is under a state of emergency. The Governor signed the emergency order Wednesday. It frees up resources like the National Guard. All 120 counties are...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Winter front causes power outages in numerous Kentucky counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Although the snow associated with the weather system is gone, we still see bitter temperatures bringing on power outages across the state. When it comes to this system, power outages could have been brought on by winds, rain freezing to ice on lines, and strain on power grids as they work overtime to heat homes.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Sunshine And Temperatures In The 20’s Saturday Could Improve Roads

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is hoping temperatures in the twenties Saturday and sunshine will lead to improved road conditions across Western Kentucky. District One Public Information Officer Keith Todd says road crews spent the night working to keep the roads as clear as possible. Todd says drivers need to be...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Life Threatening Cold Takes Hold

Good Friday, everyone. Snow is winding down as some of the coldest air you’re ever going to find blows into the region. Wind chills are in the life-threatening category today and will stay there into the Christmas weekend. Last night’s weather was every bit as harsh as advertised. Take...
LEXINGTON, KY

