Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
Related
countynewsonline.org
Versailles FFA Helps Spread Christmas Cheer
Versailles FFA has been able to conduct several community service projects during the month of December. Earlier in the month Versailles FFA donated oranges and apples to Kinder Corner, Rustic Hope and Brilliant Beginnings. Versailles FFA also adopted a family and purchased gifts for that family through the Versailles Council...
countynewsonline.org
There is more….
… than the beautifully decorated Brown residence (which is second to none, no doubt about it, and well known beyond Darke County) and the downtown-areas in Darke County. Many people put a lot of effort into the decoration of their homes and cruising Darke County around Christmas time is always exciting.
countynewsonline.org
UPDATE: Christmas Eve at EUM Church
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE TIMES HAVE BEEN UPDATED! We will gather for the 6:00 and 8:00 PM services ONLY at the Worship Center, 1451 Sater Street. Both the 9:30 and 11:00 PM services have been cancelled due to the weather. The Contemporary Christmas Eve Service times at the Worship Center will...
countynewsonline.org
Constance B. Grant
JULY 28, 1953 – DECEMBER 22, 2022. Constance B. Grant, age 69 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Born in Corning, NY on July 28, 1953 she was a daughter to the late Robert C. & Annamae (Eley) Burns. Connie was a graduate of Greenville High School, class of 1972. She enjoyed reading, and in her younger years, doing needle point. Connie was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, and had even worked at their training camps. Most of all, she was a loving mother, and grandmother, she will be truly missed.
countynewsonline.org
Rumpke Service Stopped Today
The City of Greenville has informed today (12/23) at about 9AM that Rumpke is pulling all trucks and drivers off the road in the entire region due to trucks shutting down on the drivers. Therefore, many routes did not completed today. Rumpke will do their best to catch up on...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County on Level 1
Darke County is now on Level 1. Effective 6:00PM Sunday December 25, 2022. Darke County will be on a level 1 Snow Advisory. Darke County roads are hazardous. Caution should be used if travel is necessary.
countynewsonline.org
Charlotte L. Laughman
Laughman, Charlotte, age 87, of Arcanum, passed away on Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse & Mable Strawser, by an infant son, infant brother, sister, Marilyn Weaver. She was a longtime member...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff issues modified Level 3 – Mercer County Sheriff as well
In the next hour or so Darke County Highway Department Road Crews will be taking a much needed break and there will be no plows on the county roads until early next morning unless an emergency exists. ODOT will maintain crews on the State Routes throughout the night. As of this post, quite a few roads are passable with several having isolated spots of heavy drifts. Some county and township roads are impassable due to significant drifts.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff: All Darke County now on Level 2 Snow Advisory – Mercer cancelled Level 3
Effective 9:00am Saturday December 24, 2022 All of Darke County will be on a level 2 Snow Advisory. The Level 3 Snow Emergency has been cancelled. Mercer County Sheriff also cancelled level 3.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Transit Closed Due to Weather
Greenville Transit System will be closed on Saturday, December 24th due to inclement weather. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we will resume normal business hours on Monday, December 26th.
countynewsonline.org
Gary A. Clark
Clark, Gary, age 60, of Ithaca, passed away early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2022 following a short battle with lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Eileen Clark. Gary is survived by his wife of 38 years, Dana Clark; son, Shane (Joana) Clark; daughter, Natasha...
Comments / 0