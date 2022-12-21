ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ How to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Oregon

Now that Christmas is over, how do you properly recycle your Christmas tree?. First, be sure to remove all the lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and any other non-organic materials from the tree. Republic Services says Christmas can be recycled in your yard debris cart. You need to cut the tree...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Alerts in place for parts of Central Oregon as storms bring wind and showers

Tuesday morning sees strong winds and rain across the forecast area. Wind speeds are topping 45+ mph for the tri-county area and upwards of 90+ mph on Mt. Bachelor. A Wind Advisory is in effect through the overnight. Once a cold front moves through and exits the region, we’ll see calmer wind speeds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy