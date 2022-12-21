Many of the local employees out of work, or whose places of business closed during the pandemic, saw the virus-induced economic downturn as an opportunity to start a business. For SCORE Bucks County, a local chapter of a national nonprofit committed to providing business mentoring services, the influx of new business is a good thing. The downside, however, is that the skyrocketing demand in new mentoring requests has left the Bucks chapter struggling to keep up.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO