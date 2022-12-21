Read full article on original website
Bala Cynwyd-based WatchBox Ready to Expand Luxury Watch Resale to Include High-End Jewelry
Bala Cynwyd-based WatchBox, a Govberg Jewelers spinoff backed by Michael Jordan, is planning on expanding its luxury watch resale model next year to include high-end jewelry, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Rare Gladwyne Estate — Designed by a Famed SoCal Architect — Carries $4.5 Million Price Tag
1020 North Lane, Gladwyne, a listed home of Richard Neutra's design.Photo byChristie's International Real Estate at The Philadelphia Business Journal. A 22-room estate in Gladwyne is on the market with a $4.5 million asking price. Ryan Mulligan unlocked the backstory of its architect, Richard Neutra, and the justification behind its cost in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Neotraditional in Gladwyne with a Fantastic Riverside Location on the Schuylkill River Hits the Market
Photo byPhiladelphia Magazine. A neotraditional riverside house in Gladwyne boasts a fantastic location and many amenities, most of which have yet to be used, writes Sandy Smith for the Philadelphia Magazine.
Slow Supply Chains, Fast Rise in Need Affect Montgomery County’s Food Insecurity Outreaches
Like their counterparts across the Phila. region, Montgomery County providers of emergency food services are struggling against an ongoing convergence of negatives: supply-chain delays in an inflationary economy at a time of increased demand. Erin McCarthy reported the difficulties in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Share Food Program that serves seniors...
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery.Photo byKiki Vodka at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PREIT, Owner of Two Montco Malls, Being Booted by NYSE
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), the owner of Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall, is being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange, writes Rich Bockmann for The Real Deal. On Thursday, the exchange announced it would suspend trading of the struggling mall operator’s shares immediately and...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Hatboro Split-Level with Colorful Accents
The exterior of the split-level home at 2320 Pioneer Road, Hatboro, features plenty of interesting rock work whose architectural design is appealing but whose color palette is understandably earth-toned. The visual orientation toward browns and grays from the street view and that carries into the living room is immediately countered,...
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public and...
Philly Suburbs Among Nation’s Hottest Residential Rental Markets in 2022
Suburban Philadelphia is one of 2022’s hottest residential rental markets in the country thanks to the high renewal rates of leases, a growing prospective renters’ pool, and relatively few apartment buildings being constructed, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. A new report from RentCafe places suburban...
SCORE Bucks County Chapter Expansion, Small Business Boom Drives Need for More Volunteers
Many of the local employees out of work, or whose places of business closed during the pandemic, saw the virus-induced economic downturn as an opportunity to start a business. For SCORE Bucks County, a local chapter of a national nonprofit committed to providing business mentoring services, the influx of new business is a good thing. The downside, however, is that the skyrocketing demand in new mentoring requests has left the Bucks chapter struggling to keep up.
Amidst Evolution of Local Booze, Craft-Cocktail Veteran Lauds Her Pottstown-Based Distillery’s Business Plan
Jennifer Sabatino, inset, is the director of bar operations for Pottstown-based Manatawny Still Works.Photo byManatawny Still Works. Craft-cocktail veteran Jennifer Sabatino made a name for herself at East Passyunk’s Stateside, where she built out an ambitious bar program that accompanied the local, seasonal food menu, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia Business Journal Names King of Prussia District’s Eric Goldstein a 2022 Most-Admired CEO
Eric Goldstein, President and CEO of the King of Prussia District, has been named to the Philadelphia Business Journal 2022 list of most-admired CEOs. Lisa Dukart reported the honor.
King of Prussia Mall’s Christmas House Comprises Festive, Cheery Holiday Lights, All Indoors
King of Prussia Mall’s new seasonal attraction, the Christmas House, is an indoor array of holiday lights, conveniently (and warmly) set up indoors. Great for a date night, family night out, or even a solo visit, the attraction has ample hours before (and after) Dec. 25. Bob Kelly of FOX 29 Philadelphia recently soaked in its electric vibe.
Online Magazine Rates the Five Best Burger Joints in Montco
When it comes to burger joints, Montgomery County offers plenty of options for both classic favorites and more modern creations, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine. Still, some places stand out from the crowd and offer some of the best burgers in the region. Phil’s Tavern in Blue Bell offers...
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
Vince DeMarro, left, and Colonel Joseph Kirlin.Photo byWest Chester University. West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans.
‘Young’ Auld Lang Syne: Montgomery County Sites Hold Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Events
Dec. 31, with its late-night timeline and adult-beverage element, seems generally pitched at adults. But Montgomery County’s welcome to 2023 includes several events designed to create a family-friendly New Year’s Eve. Michelle Reese sifted through the confetti to include three in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Christmas House, King of...
U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Blue Bell’s Wisler Pearlstine as One of the Region’s Best Law Firms
Photo byWisler Pearlstine. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Wisler Pearlstine — a Blue Bell-based law firm that serves Greater Philadelphia with outstanding, cost-effective, and highly responsive legal assistance — as one of the region’s best law firms.
Norristown State Hospital, Back in the Hands of Norristown, Has Chance to ‘Change the Narrative’
A recent, onsite event at the former Norristown State Hospital grounds included state and local officials heralding the oncoming redevelopment, even as details continue to evolve. Jim Melwert reported the latest discussions on area social services for KYW Newsradio.
Conshohocken-based Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Shares Skyrocket Following Liver Disease Clinical Trial
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals CEO Paul Friedman.Photo byMadrigal Pharmaceuticals. Conshohocken-based Madrigal Pharmaceuticals saw its shares leap in value after the company reported additional positive late-stage clinical trial data for its experimental non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment, called “resmetirom.” John George reported the positive development for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
VFTCB Opens Registration for 17th Annual In-Person and Virtual Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run
Onsite Rev Run participants prepare for their 5-mile run, joined by virtual competitors across the globe.Photo byVFTCB. The Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run registration is now open, and runners and walkers all over the world are invited to participate.
