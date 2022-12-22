Read full article on original website
Related
Disneyland charges $185 for a tiny shot of booze served in waffle cup
You may need more than your holiday spending money to be able to afford this luxurious Disneyland drink. Visitors to the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa can purchase a $185 holiday drink that pairs nicely with the ever-soaring Mouse House admission prices. Featured on the hotel’s 2022 holiday cart, the “waffle shot” is presented in a waffle cone-like base that is lined with milk or white chocolate. You can order it non-alcoholic with milk or egg nog or choose from 11 different liquors, including Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Bailey’s Irish Cream or amaretto — which come in at a more reasonable...
techaiapp.com
Top picks from the Sheet Society Boxing Day sale￼
While many people rush to the shops on Boxing Day to buy clothing, beauty or tech… I always make a beeline for bedding! And one store offering fabulous Boxing Day sales is Sheet Society. Home to bedding made from the best natural fabrics, like long-staple cotton or dreamy French flax linen in trend-driven and timeless colours, designs, and fabrics, don’t miss your chance to save big!
techaiapp.com
Air Fryer Chicken Thighs – Fit Foodie Finds
Make the crispiest air fryer chicken thighs made with a delicious chicken seasoning. These pair perfectly with any dinner side and are ready in no time!. Looking for a super simple dinner idea that’s tender on the inside and nice and crispy on the outside? Look no further than air fryer chicken thighs.
Comments / 0