techaiapp.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of United States GDP Data

Cryptocurrency prices mostly consolidated on Thursday, ahead of upcoming GDP figures from the United States. Bitcoin remained close to the $17,000 level in today’s session, with the global market cap trading 0.01% lower as of writing. Ethereum was largely unchanged, as prices continued to trade above $1,200. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continued to consolidate ahead of […]
techaiapp.com

Why Crypto Investors Are Upbeat On MATIC For 2023

The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team are performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
techaiapp.com

The Future of Shiba Inu Coin

Despite the fall in value that happened not so long ago, Shiba Inu is recovering step by step. From what we can estimate, this recovery started in August, when the cryptocurrency was valued at around $0.000007. The recovery isn’t as fast as many would like and SHIB, currently valued at $0.0000096 is still considered bearish. But what about the future of this cryptocurrency? Is the current cost a good time to enter and invest in SHIB? Let’s uncover the truth!
techaiapp.com

Microsoft Patches Azure Cross-Tenant Data Access Flaw

Microsoft has silently fixed an important-severity security flaw in its Azure Container Service (ACS) after an external researcher warned that a buggy feature allowed cross-tenant network bypass attacks. The vulnerability, documented by researchers at Mnemonic, effectively removed the entire network and identity perimeter around internet-isolated Azure Cognitive Search instances and...
techaiapp.com

Week in review: LastPass breach disaster, online tracking via UID smuggling, ransomware in 2023

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. LastPass says attackers got users’ info and password vault data. The information couldn’t come at a worst time, as businesses are winding down their activities and employees and users are thick in the midst of last-minute preparations for end-of-year holidays.
techaiapp.com

An Internet of Things technology: current tendencies in IoT outsourcing

Entrepreneurs are interested in involving and immersing their customers in the experience with their products. The Internet of Things is a modern technology that allows you to achieve a close interaction of the consumer with your digital products, expand the experience of users and make it brighter. Outsourcing IoT development is a service on demand among medium and large companies. The team of PNN Tech engineers will gladly share their experience on the topic.
techaiapp.com

This year in tech felt like a simulation • TechCrunch

I can’t stop thinking about a very good tweet I saw last month, which encapsulated the absurdity of the year — it was something along the lines of, “Meta laid off 11,000 people and it’s only the third biggest tech story of the week.” Normally, a social media giant laying off 13% of its workforce would easily be the week’s top story, but this was the moment when FTX went bankrupt and everyone was impersonating corporations on Twitter because somehow Elon Musk didn’t think through how things would go horribly wrong if anyone could buy a blue check. Oh, good times.
techaiapp.com

CISA Guidance Highlights the Need for Total Network Observability

In the wake of the pandemic, global IT managed services are exploding in popularity. Grand View Research, Inc. predicts the market will reach $731 billion in revenue by 2030, with government-centered digital transformation initiatives helping drive that growth. As a result, the demand for services has made managed service providers (MSPs) a popular target for international cybercrime.
techaiapp.com

ByteDance admits using TikTok data to track journalists

TikTok parent company ByteDance revealed that several employees accessed the TikTok data of two journalists to investigate leaks of company information to the media. The employees of ByteDance, the China-based company that owns TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin, accessed data from TikTok to track a Financial Times reporter and a former BuzzFeed reporter in a bid to identify the source of leaks to the media.

