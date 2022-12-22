Read full article on original website
Related
Fortune
It was a bad year for crypto. It was even worse for these guys
Some of the industry’s biggest names fell from historic highs historically quickly.
techaiapp.com
SEC Charges Gig Economy Platform for $2.6 Million Unregistered Coin Offering – Bitcoin News
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Thor Technologies and its co-founders with conducting an unregistered securities offering. In 2018, the company minted and sold tokens to raise funds for its ‘gig economy platform,’ the development of which had not even started at the time. U.S....
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of United States GDP Data
Cryptocurrency prices mostly consolidated on Thursday, ahead of upcoming GDP figures from the United States. Bitcoin remained close to the $17,000 level in today’s session, with the global market cap trading 0.01% lower as of writing. Ethereum was largely unchanged, as prices continued to trade above $1,200. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continued to consolidate ahead of […]
techaiapp.com
Why Crypto Investors Are Upbeat On MATIC For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team are performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
techaiapp.com
The Future of Shiba Inu Coin
Despite the fall in value that happened not so long ago, Shiba Inu is recovering step by step. From what we can estimate, this recovery started in August, when the cryptocurrency was valued at around $0.000007. The recovery isn’t as fast as many would like and SHIB, currently valued at $0.0000096 is still considered bearish. But what about the future of this cryptocurrency? Is the current cost a good time to enter and invest in SHIB? Let’s uncover the truth!
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Patches Azure Cross-Tenant Data Access Flaw
Microsoft has silently fixed an important-severity security flaw in its Azure Container Service (ACS) after an external researcher warned that a buggy feature allowed cross-tenant network bypass attacks. The vulnerability, documented by researchers at Mnemonic, effectively removed the entire network and identity perimeter around internet-isolated Azure Cognitive Search instances and...
techaiapp.com
Week in review: LastPass breach disaster, online tracking via UID smuggling, ransomware in 2023
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. LastPass says attackers got users’ info and password vault data. The information couldn’t come at a worst time, as businesses are winding down their activities and employees and users are thick in the midst of last-minute preparations for end-of-year holidays.
techaiapp.com
An Internet of Things technology: current tendencies in IoT outsourcing
Entrepreneurs are interested in involving and immersing their customers in the experience with their products. The Internet of Things is a modern technology that allows you to achieve a close interaction of the consumer with your digital products, expand the experience of users and make it brighter. Outsourcing IoT development is a service on demand among medium and large companies. The team of PNN Tech engineers will gladly share their experience on the topic.
techaiapp.com
This year in tech felt like a simulation • TechCrunch
I can’t stop thinking about a very good tweet I saw last month, which encapsulated the absurdity of the year — it was something along the lines of, “Meta laid off 11,000 people and it’s only the third biggest tech story of the week.” Normally, a social media giant laying off 13% of its workforce would easily be the week’s top story, but this was the moment when FTX went bankrupt and everyone was impersonating corporations on Twitter because somehow Elon Musk didn’t think through how things would go horribly wrong if anyone could buy a blue check. Oh, good times.
techaiapp.com
TikTok parent company ByteDance revealed the use of TikTok data to track journalistsSecurity Affairs
ByteDance admitted that its employees accessed TikTok data to track journalists to identify the source of leaks to the media. TikTok parent company ByteDance revealed that several employees accessed the TikTok data of two journalists to investigate leaks of company information to the media. According to an email from ByteDance’s...
techaiapp.com
CISA Guidance Highlights the Need for Total Network Observability
In the wake of the pandemic, global IT managed services are exploding in popularity. Grand View Research, Inc. predicts the market will reach $731 billion in revenue by 2030, with government-centered digital transformation initiatives helping drive that growth. As a result, the demand for services has made managed service providers (MSPs) a popular target for international cybercrime.
techaiapp.com
ByteDance admits using TikTok data to track journalists
TikTok parent company ByteDance revealed that several employees accessed the TikTok data of two journalists to investigate leaks of company information to the media. The employees of ByteDance, the China-based company that owns TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin, accessed data from TikTok to track a Financial Times reporter and a former BuzzFeed reporter in a bid to identify the source of leaks to the media.
Comments / 0