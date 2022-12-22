Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County is currently seeking qualified applicants for positions on the Marine Resources Committee (MRC). The MRC is a voluntary citizen advisory group to San Juan County Council and is managed through the County’s Department of Environmental Stewardship. The MRC’s purpose is to protect and restore the marine waters, habitats, and species of the Salish Sea to achieve ecosystem health and sustainable resource use. In addition to policy issues, the MRC supports marine research and provides education and outreach.

