Read full article on original website
Related
Islands' Weekly
County seeks qualified applicants for Marine Resources Committee
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County is currently seeking qualified applicants for positions on the Marine Resources Committee (MRC). The MRC is a voluntary citizen advisory group to San Juan County Council and is managed through the County’s Department of Environmental Stewardship. The MRC’s purpose is to protect and restore the marine waters, habitats, and species of the Salish Sea to achieve ecosystem health and sustainable resource use. In addition to policy issues, the MRC supports marine research and provides education and outreach.
Islands' Weekly
OPALCO board nominations open
OPALCO nominations for board candidates are now open. You can help shape our energy future! There are two positions open: one position in District 1 (San Juan, Brown, Henry, Pearl and Spieden islands) and one in District 2 (Orcas, Armitage, Blakely, Obstruction, Big Double, Little Double and Fawn islands). Applications are due to the Elections & Governance Committee by Jan. 25.
Comments / 0