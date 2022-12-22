ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ex-LSU TE Kole Taylor commits to West Virginia

Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announced his commitment to West Virginia, according to a statement on Twitter. “Let’s work (yellow, blue circles). #HailWV,” he wrote. Taylor played high school football at Grand Junction (Colo.) Central, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 452 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
