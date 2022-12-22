Read full article on original website
1 dead in Central Kansas car crash
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – One Kansas man is dead after the car he was riding in overturned on Interstate 135 in Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Mazda Tribute was traveling south on I-135 at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday when it entered the west ditch and overturned. The Mazda came to rest on its […]
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
KWCH.com
Body found in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 24
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KODY RYAN NATIONS, 29, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1000; Burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, sex; Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution; Bond $10,000.
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
‘Stay home’: Kansas state trooper warns drivers
A Kansas state trooper filmed himself in a blustery road in Saline County amid the winter storm, warning drivers to stay home due to the dangerous conditions.Dec. 22, 2022.
📷: Sheriff: Man, boat rescued from Kan. lake in freezing fog
GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on Thursday at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon boat died while he was attempting to retrieve geese decoys off the lake. After the motor died, the boat drifted away from where Howe had been hunting, and got stuck in ice, eventually becoming frozen in place.
Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home
BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
Kansas teen seriously injured in car crash
A Kansas teen was seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night.
greatbendpost.com
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cornelio, Diego Manuel; 19; Pittsburg. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Davis,...
ncktoday.com
North Central Kansas Farmer/Artist Donates Painting to Kansas State Fair
The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from North Central Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational farmer near the...
Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
🎵 Kan. music store marks 50 years of family tradition
SALINA — Seeing a need, Steve Hanson took a chance and opened a music store. Fifty years later, S.M. Hanson Music is still going strong!. And, 50 years later, the music store at 335 S. Clark Street remains a Hanson family business, as Steve's son, Rick, now serves as CEO and president of the business.
Flooding causes damage at the C. L. Hoover Opera House
Junction City firefighters and C.L. Hoover Opera House personnel responded to that downtown building early Saturday morning in response to flooding. Among them was Opera House Co-Director Joe Markley. "We had major flooding happen in the main part of the Opera House. In fact water was flowing out the front doors, all three sets."
ksal.com
No Changes to Trash Collection
There will be no change to sanitation collection for the week of Christmas or New Year’s. City of Salina sanitation customers should set their waste cart(s) out for collection as normal. The General Services Office will be closed Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, December 27, and Monday, January 2...
Teufel confident in Siemens progress in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson and Reno County Chamber of Commerce CEO Debra Teufel sees good news on the horizon for Siemens Gamesa, but she doesn't have specifics yet. "There is great optimism for the future at Siemens," Teufel said. "I know that everyone's been worried about what it meant when they had a massive layoff this year. It really was the market conditions, that I think will rectify itself, partly because the production tax credits that were in the Inflation Reduction Act will start jumpstarting new wind farm development. It's just a matter of, well, how soon is that going to trickle down to the local plant?"
SPONSORED: Russell USD 407 seeking treasurer
Russell County USD 407 is seeking applicants for treasurer. Must have Associate of Science in accounting or finance; 5 years of financial management, supervises accounting operations, accounts payable and budget. For more information or to apply, go to www.usd407.org.
