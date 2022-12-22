HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson and Reno County Chamber of Commerce CEO Debra Teufel sees good news on the horizon for Siemens Gamesa, but she doesn't have specifics yet. "There is great optimism for the future at Siemens," Teufel said. "I know that everyone's been worried about what it meant when they had a massive layoff this year. It really was the market conditions, that I think will rectify itself, partly because the production tax credits that were in the Inflation Reduction Act will start jumpstarting new wind farm development. It's just a matter of, well, how soon is that going to trickle down to the local plant?"

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO