Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SFGate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
Video: CHP aircraft busy with Bay Area freeway pursuits during holiday week
SAN FRANCISCO -- Over the last week, California Highway Patrol's Bay Area-based air crews have been busy with high-speed pursuits on local freeways.CHP officials said they had six in a 48 hour spanLivermore to Modesto pursuit On Friday, a CHP helicopter responded to assist officers from the CHP - Dublin officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was wanted for a previous crime. As the helicopter arrived overhead, the suspect vehicle was in the midst of fleeing the CHP officers at a high rate of speed. Due to suspects actions -- going the wrongway on the freeway --...
SFist
While Most of the Country Freezes, the Bay Area Is Set for a Balmy Christmas
It's going to be unseasonably warm this Christmas weekend all over the Bay. And while no records are likely to be broken, temperature-wise, those of us who didn't leave town will all be sitting pretty in some lovely weather. While everyone you know in much of the rest of the...
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
newsnationnow.com
California county to ban background checks for housing
(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction
Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they’d soon be homeless. “It’s a lot of stress,” Herring told San José Spotlight. “Everything takes money, and that’s what we don’t have.”
Dog left behind by departing passenger at SFO adopted by pilot
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when "the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal," the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.United Airlines "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," said the nonprofit in the release.And after completing quarantine,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Jack London Square, Oakland
Jack London Square is a historic waterfront neighborhood in Oakland, Alameda County, California. It was named after the prominent novelist who grew up and lived in this neighborhood. Besides writing classic novels and stories, Jack London was known for his political activism for the citizen’s general welfare. As a...
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Tracy, CA
There's no need to leave Tracy for a great meal—some of the best restaurants in San Joaquin County, California, are right here!. Whether you're after a casual spot for lunch or a romantic dinner destination, you'll find what you're looking for in this city. For a fantastic dining experience,...
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
Many flights canceled, delayed at SFO as bomb cyclone blasts nation
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- On one of the busiest travel days of the year, hundreds of thousands of people across the country were having a tough time getting home for the holidays.At San Francisco International Airport Friday, there were 312 delays and 122 cancellations. On Friday night, Noel Harris, who lives in San Jose, had been stuck at SFO since 8:30 a.m. She should have been home in Nashville.Check your flight status: OAK | SFO | SJC"I'm not waiting in that line again. I'm so done waiting in lines. If it is really 45 minutes from now and my bag's not out here, I think...
Atmospheric river carrying 'wall of rain' arrives late Monday night
SAN FRANCISCO -- While much of nation was battling snow and bitter cold temperatures Sunday, Mother Nature delivered a holiday gift of an unseasonably warm weather to the Bay Area.But it will only be a brief respite.Brewing out in the Pacific was a powerful winter storm that will arrive in the North Bay on late Monday night. The winds of the jet stream were mixing the unsettled air from the Northern Pacific with a plume of moist, tropical moisture from near Hawaii.Once called a 'Pineapple Express', the potent storm is now ranked by the researchers at Scripps Center for Western...
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
sfstandard.com
Who’s on BART at 5 a.m.? An Emotional Journey With Early-Morning Riders
Every weekday, BART’s trains shuttle approximately 150,000 passengers to all corners of the San Francisco Bay Area. While this number is a shell of what ridership looked like pre-pandemic, there are still thousands of people that use and rely on these trains every day. A fraction of those people—about 2,000 of them—get on during the first hour of service, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Heavy rain and strong gusts of wind forecast for SF Bay Area
Up to five inches of rain could fall across most of the region this week, the National Weather Service said.
sfpublicpress.org
12 Hours of Chaos as Berkeley Clears Encampment
In early October, Berkeley police and city officials roused 53 unhoused residents — claiming they were harboring rodents — and seized and destroyed 29 tents and three self-made structures. People begged to retrieve personal items and work tools before the property was tossed into a phalanx of garbage trucks. Four vehicles in which people had been living were towed to impound lots. They would be crushed 15 days later, per the city’s request.
