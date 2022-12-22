Read full article on original website
AntiLiberal
3d ago
got to love the liberal media spin... Senior Citizen arrested...wtf.. headline should be criminal refugee arrested in multi state back fraud case...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Idaho
Idaho might be famous for its potatoes, but you won’t believe just how cold the coldest place in Idaho can get. Ranked as the 14th largest of all the states, Idaho’s geography runs from plains to high mountains. This western state is located in the Intermontane West; it shares a small northern border with Canada. Despite its huge area, Idaho is home to under two million people, many of which live in Boise, the state capital.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
As Idaho's longest-serving attorney general departs, he reflects on his tenure
BOISE — Though he figures it cost him the primary election, outgoing Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is proud that he stuck to principle and didn’t join an unsuccessful Texas lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results. “Texas v. Pennsylvania is a prime example of doing what’s right even though it’s not politically popular,” he said. “We called it fair, we called it right, we called it based on the law, not based on politics.” ...
eastidahonews.com
The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1. Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation. She earned...
Idaho Transportation Department calls on motorists to be more cautious after 10th snowplow involved in wreck
The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding drivers to be mindful of snowplows as wintry road conditions persist throughout Idaho. Drivers have caused 10 crashes with snowplows so far this season, the ITD said in a press release issued last week. That nearly matches last year’s total of 11 snowplow-car crashes, “an increase from years past and a number that ITD does not want to repeat,” the release said. ITD issued...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Week celebrated local nurse practitioners
Local healthcare officials recently celebrated National Nurse Practitioner Week, which took place this year on Nov. 13-19. During the week, nurse practitioners across the country celebrated more than 50 years of NP practice. In the United States, there are more than 270,000 NPs, with more than 1400 practicing in Idaho. Idaho has the distinction of being the first state to license NPs and the first state to grant full practice authority to NPs. Having full practice authority enables NPs to increase access to care for Idahoans and practice to the full scope of their education and licensure. ...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: New FBI hate crime data is out: The trend we want may not be obvious
FBI hate crimes data released last week shows that Idaho continues to experience a heightened level of hate crimes as compared to years past. The new data, covering 2021, shows 42 reported hate crimes in Idaho last year. This year’s sum is one of the highest annual totals in more than 20 years. We saw a similar number reported in 2020 (43). Most reported hate crimes in Idaho continue to be motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry. Offenses based on sexual orientation constitute the next largest group and have increased in recent years. Offenses involving a bias against a religion is a third significant category in Idaho.
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
The Most Popular Christmas Song in Idaho (and 7 Other States)
What’s your favorite Christmas song? And do you think your favorite Christmas song is also the most popular one in Idaho? Let’s find out! 👇. There’s a recent article from FinanceBuzz that shares a list of the most popular Christmas songs in each state in 2022. They said, “To get a better sense of which songs are most and least likely to brighten shoppers’ moods, FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. We also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.
KXLY
Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film
POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
KTVZ
OSU archaeologists, on Idaho dig, find oldest known projectile points in the Americas
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points,...
California man arrested in Nampa on kidnapping, rape charges
BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old California man was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail Friday after a woman reported she was kidnapped and brought to Idaho from out of state, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said Eliliano Ramos was booked on charges of first degree...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
eastidahonews.com
Ice crystals cover southeastern Idaho’s Christmas landscape
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. Last week while photographing owls along the Henrys Fork of the Snake River with a friend, we discussed the beautiful flocked trees, rose hips, powerlines, fence wires and even weeds in the freezing fog. The beautiful pure white ice crystals seemed to cover everything.
Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
Post Register
Ed group wants sales tax exemptions removed
BOISE — Idaho could lower its sales tax from 6 percent to 4 percent and still generate more than $1 billion more a year for schools, including enough to pay off supplemental levies, increase school funding and address building needs simply by eliminating a big batch of the existing exemptions from the sales tax.
LOL Idaho Truck Tailgates That Should Be Banned In Idaho
Sometimes when I see it, I think it should be illegal. I do a double take, and the drivers around me all do the same. They're all thinking, "Did I just see what I think I saw?" They did. I mean, they sort of did. It's an optical illusion, and it gets me every time.
Caldwell Boxer Alyssa Mendoza is hoping to bring home gold for Idaho
19-year old Alyssa Mendoza from Caldwell has been boxing for seven years and is making strides to be an Olympian
What is the Most Misspelled Word in Idaho and Surrounding States?
I will admit right here right now, I am not a great speller. Words like definitely and Wednesday mix me up from time to time. Do you tout yourself as a great speller? Did you win the spelling bee in school or do people turn to you for help with how to spell things? Well good for you, for most of us there are words that are just plain tricky to spell.
